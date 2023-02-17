Fallen tree flattens Porsche amid Storm Otto

A tree crushed a Porsche in Harrogate amid strong winds brought on by Storm Otto on Friday, 17 February.

Thousands of homes were left without power as the storm made its way across northern England and Scotland.

Widespread travel disruption was also brought on, with trains and flights cancelled and three overturned lorries blocked traffic on the A1(M).

According to the Met Office, gusts of 75-80mph had been recorded across parts of northern Scotland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.