A map reveals the areas expected to be worst hit by Storm Otto as winds of up to 80mph hit the country.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind across most of Scotland and a swathe of northern England as the first named storm of the season strikes the UK.

The alerts cover cities including Manchester, Hull, Newcastle Glasgow and Edinburgh as well as rural and coastal areas.

The warnings were put in force on Friday and will remain until the afternoon, with residents in the worst affected areas told there is a chance of travel disruption, damage to some buildings and power cuts.

The interactive map below shows forecast windspeed by local authority area.

TransPennine Express has warned customers to check their route before they travel, adding that trains between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh will move at reduced speeds in response to the weather.

“A spell of very strong winds is expected during Friday morning, easing from the west during the afternoon,” the Met Office said.

In England, “gusts as high as 75 mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted.”

Winds in Scotland, meanwhile, could reach 85mph in exposed coastal areas and hills, particularly for the far north and northeast of mainland Scotland and Orkney.

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for most of Scotland and a stretch of northern England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

The detailed warning for Scotland explains that there could be "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" and "some damage to building, such as tiles blown from roofs".

The warning for Scotland runs from 3am to 3pm Friday and the north-east England warning is from 5am to 2pm.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph.

"There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.

"There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland."

ScotRail said on Twitter: "With very windy weather on the way, if you live by the railway please secure your garden furniture and items such as trampolines, to avoid them blowing onto tracks and disrupting services."

Denmark is expected to bear the brunt of the storm on Friday afternoon, leading the Danes to name the system, which has now been adopted by the Met Office in line with the international storm-naming arrangements.

Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

The first storm named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.