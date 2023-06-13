✕ Close Maidenhead streets flooded as thunderstorms hit England

The Met Office has warned that travel disruption and flooding are likely across parts of the UK on Monday as a rare amber weather alert is issued for thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and hail, according to the Met Office, which could cause power cuts and damage to buildings in affected areas.

The amber warning applies to parts of the east and west Midlands, and the east, southeast and southwest of England.

The warning will last until 7pm on Monday.

Forecasters said: “A cluster or line of very active thunderstorms is moving towards the northwest from Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire towards the West Midlands.

“These will bring a period of exceptionally heavy rainfall with 30-40mm falling in around 30 minutes, perhaps around 60mm in an hour for some locations.”

It comes as a yellow weather warning was issued for large parts of England including London, Oxford, Nottingham, and Manchester, with further alerts for Scotland and Northern Ireland, as thunderstorms hit the UK.

The Environment Agency also issued 14 flood alerts across the Midlands.