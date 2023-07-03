Met Office gives update on when hotter UK weather will return

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons are set to experience a showery start to the week even as sunnier and warmer spells could soon be on the horizon, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

After a weekend mixed with sunshine and rain, Monday’s weather is expected to be marked by a continuation of showery and blustery conditions experienced in recent days, the forecaster said.

Wales and England are set to receive a greater extent of showers, which may “merge into longer spells of rain at times”, with the potential for heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

Clouds are expected to linger on for the initial part of the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to remain wetter. But in the second half of the week, the Met Office forecasts a gradual improvement in weather conditions.

The continuing wetter conditions are due to an area of low pressure close to the UK, said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

“Some of these showers could be heavy at times,” Mr Dewhurst said. “Odd rumble of thunder is possible, particularly across northern parts of Wales into northern England.”

Temperatures are expected to remain around average for the next few days, with highs close to 20C.

Despite the rainy weather, some sunny spells are still expected in several parts of the country as the week proceeds.

The weather will start “turning dry, particularly across central and eastern areas” towards the end of the week, said the forecast.

“By the end of the week into the weekend, [temperatures will be] rising towards 28C,” Mr Dewhurst said.

Met Office chart shows temperatures are expected to rise by the end of the week (Met Office)

The onset of change will take place as Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers across the UK. But the south may experience more persistent rain during this period.

By Thursday, the weather is predicted to become more settled, with less breeziness and the possibility of clouds building up in the western regions later in the day.

This July is expected to be hotter than average, meteorologists have been warning. The summer season has already gone off to a hotter start as the UK experienced its hottest June on record, according to Met Office.

The country experienced blistering heatwaves in the early weeks of June that led to heat-health alerts, water shortages and caused unprecedented deaths of fish in rivers.

Environment groups said this year’s heatwave has led to an “unprecedented” number of dead fish.

“The reports of the number of fish death incidents in rivers for this time of year has been unprecedented. I would normally expect rivers to be affected later in the summer when it’s hotter and drier,” Mark Owen, from the Angling Trust, told BBC News.

A marine heatwave, which saw temperatures rising to extreme levels around the UK was also recorded last month.