Met Office forecasts more UK heatwaves for July

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s hot conditions could continue well into the summer with new predictions revealing temperatures may soar to new heights.

The warning comes after an already sunny June which saw Sunday as the joint hottest day of the year so far with a top of 32.2C that was recorded in Conningsby, Lincolnshire.

However, the Met Office said it’s not yet clear whether the rest of the season could come to rival the record-breaking conditions set during the scorching conditions of summer 2022.

Britons may have to prepare for high temperatures throughout summer (Danny Lawson/PA)

Operational meteorologist Dan Stroud said while heat waves are on the horizon, the exact temperatures that could be hit remain unclear.

“We can say there’s a greater than normal chance of heat waves from the start of July,” he said.

“Later (in the month), the chances of heat waves will increase.”

He went on to say few experts predicted the intense heat of last summer and how the rest of this year’s season will unfold remains to be seen.

“We’re not predicting (temperatures of 40C) at the moment,” he said.

On July 19 last year, a temperature of 40.3 °C was recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, the hottest reading ever recorded in the UK’s history.

These conditions continued in the weeks before and after as the mercury remained in the 30s in all corners of the country throughout the month.

Last summer saw millions swelter during hot temperatures (EPA)

However, before this year’s heat really kicks in, a round of thunderstorms and lower temperatures are expected throughout the coming week.

“It will be lot fresher (this week) as weather will be pulling in from the Atlantic a lot more average,” Mr Stroud said.

Monday brought what the Met Office called a “much fresher feel” compared to the weekend and temperatures are expected to drop down to the seasonal norm which will continue for the rest of week.

The weather will sit at 22C in London on Tuesday followed by 24C on Wednesday and 23C on Thursday and Friday.

Oppositely, yellow heat warnings were put in place for the three days prior and started from 9am on Friday to 9am Monday.