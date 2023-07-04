Met Office gives update on when hotter UK weather will return

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set to experience another wet and windy day even as sunnier and warmer spells could soon be on the horizon, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

The beginning of this month has been marked by a continuation of showery and blustery weather experienced in recent days, but the conditions are expected to gradually change this week after initial days of rain.

Tuesday’s forecast suggests rain, occasionally heavy, will continue to lash the southern parts, but as the day progresses, clouds will start to clear eastwards slowly.

Cloud and rain is also affecting parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a mix of sunshine and showers elsewhere.

The continuing wetter conditions are due to an area of low pressure close to the UK, said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

“Some of these showers could be heavy at times,” Mr Dewhurst said. “Odd rumble of thunder is possible, particularly across northern parts of Wales into northern England.”

Temperatures are expected to remain around average for the next few days, with highs close to 20C.

Despite rainy weather, some sunny spells are still expected in several parts of the country as the week proceeds.

The weather is expected to be “drier and warmer for many on Friday”, although Northern Ireland and western Scotland may experience some more rain.

The weather will start “turning dry, particularly across central and eastern areas” towards the end of the week, said the forecast.

“By the end of the week into the weekend, [temperatures will be] rising towards 28C,” Mr Dewhurst said.

By Thursday, the weather is predicted to become more settled, with less breeziness and the possibility of clouds building up in the western regions later in the day.

Met Office chart shows temperatures are expected to rise by the end of the week (Met Office)

This July is expected to be hotter than average, meteorologists have been warning. The summer season has already gone off to a hotter start as the UK experienced its hottest June on record, according to the Met Office.

The country experienced blistering heatwaves in the early weeks of June that led to heat-health alerts, water shortages and caused unprecedented deaths of fish in rivers.

The month saw an average mean temperature of 15.8C – eclipsing the previous record by 0.9C, while the previous top three Junes were separated by just 0.1C.

The Met Office also said the unusually high temperatures early on in the summer season were driven by “the background warming of the Earth’s atmosphere due to human-induced climate crisis”.

The forecaster carried out a rapid study which discovered that the chances of a June beating the previous record of 14.9C had at least doubled since the period around 1940 due to increased global heating.

Environment groups said this year’s heatwave has led to an “unprecedented” number of dead fish.

“The reports of the number of fish death incidents in rivers for this time of year has been unprecedented. I would normally expect rivers to be affected later in the summer when it’s hotter and drier,” Mark Owen, from the Angling Trust, told BBC News.

A marine heatwave, which saw temperatures rising to extreme levels around the UK was also recorded last month.