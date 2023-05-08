For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy showers, thunderstorms and flooding are expected to bring a damp end to the King’s coronation bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder, lightning and hail which will stay in place until 9pm on Monday evening, with stormy weather set to continue through the week.

Large parts of western Scotland, including Glasgow, and all of Northern Ireland face flooding and damage to buildings and structures, including from potential lightning strikes.

Further downpours could disrupt what’s left of the bank holiday (Getty)

Forecasters added there was a “good chance’ that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and hail, spelling trouble for commuters.

Southern and eastern parts of the UK will see thunder and heavy showers on Tuesday, the Met Office said, while scattered showers are set to sweep across the UK until Friday. Despite the wet weather, temperatures are set to reach highs of around 18C on Tuesday.

Early sunshine was initially seen in eastern England on Monday morning while other parts of the UK remained cloudy with outbreaks of rain pushing east.

But the Met Office admitted Monday was “not the best of bank holidays”, with areas such as Leeds experiencing heavy rain, though brighter spells were possible in the afternoon.

Monday’s yellow warnings cover Northern Ireland and large parts of western Scotland (Met Office)

It comes after heavy showers dampened King Charles’s coronation ceremony on Saturday, leaving royal fans drenched as they braved downpours in London to get a view of proceedings.

The Met Office said drier conditions could sweep into the country by the end of the week.

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It would not be a bank holiday without some we weather across the country.

“Will it remain wet over the next few days? Looking at the bigger picture, yes there will be sunshine and showers as low pressure dominates the weather pattern.

“However. towards the end of the week into the weekend an area of high pressure may just start to build in to give a drier few days.”

Rain at the coronation left royal fans running for shelter (Getty)

Met Office outlook

Monday:

Early brightness in the east will be replaced with cloud and rain, heavy at times, which will move east through the day. Brightening up across Northern Ireland and later western Scotland with heavy showers and thunderstorms developing.

Monday evening:

Scattered heavy showers clearing east across northern areas with clear spells and a few fog patches in the northwest. Elsewhere, rain clearing slowly east but remaining rather cloudy. Mild.

Tuesday:

Early rain in the east clearing to a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers. Some slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms in the south and east during the afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Sunshine and showers Wednesday and Thursday, locally heavy with thunder but becoming dry for most Friday. Temperatures close to average but with mainly light winds, feeling warm in any sunshine.