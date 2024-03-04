UK weather: Britons to bask in sunshine this week after record warm February

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set for bright and sunny spells this week with milder temperatures returning to the country after a brief cold period.

Although February saw some of the warmest days on record, the country has been experiencing a frosty welcome into March due to polar air moving through Iceland and into the UK from the west.

Monday will start on a chilly note after overnight temperature dip but the fog will clear up quickly, the Met Office forecast shows, leaving a mostly dry and bright day for most people.

Some clouds are expected to come from the southwest, bringing some spells of rain and stronger winds.

However, temperatures will hover around the usual averages for March after a chilly start to the spring season which saw snow blanketing the higher grounds over the weekend.

The north can see temperatures in higher single digits while some regions in the south can see up to 11C.

Met Office maps showing rain, wind and temperatures forecast on Monday (Met Office)

The rest of the week looks generally calm, featuring bright or sunny spells. There might be a sprinkle of showers, especially on Tuesday, coupled with brisk winds up in the northwest.

Temperatures can be a bit above average, creating a pleasant feel in the sunshine.

The warmer spell comes after England and Wales had their respective warmest Februarys on record, according to provisional Met Office statistics.

The average temperature in England for February 2024 was 7.5C, topping the previous record of 7.0C set in 1990. Wales saw an average mean temperature at 6.9C for the month, marginally ahead of 1998’s record of 6.8C.

The UK experienced its second warmest February, averaging 6.3C, but not surpassing February 1998’s figure of 6.8C.

The UK’s 10 warmest Februarys on record in a series from 1884 now include 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2019.

“Despite a cold spell in the north in the first half of the month, the main theme of February is how persistently mild and wet it has been, particularly in the south and this is largely due to the influence of Atlantic low-pressure systems bringing a predominant mild, south-westerly flow,” Met Office Senior Scientist Mike Kendon said. “This mild, wet theme is also true of winter overall.”

The warmer and largely dry conditions are expected to last throughout the week and beyond with variable clouds and only a few light showers, with the west expecting the sunniest conditions.

However, as we progress into the first weekend, some unsettled weather can come up from the south or southwest, the Met Office long-range forecast shows.

This could bring spells of rain, softening as they move north.

The following week maintains this trend, with the south experiencing bouts of rain or showers accompanied by occasional strong winds, while the north enjoys brighter but sporadically showery conditions.

Temperatures will likely be around normal, with occasional mild periods in the south and, particularly early on, some localised chilly spots in the north.