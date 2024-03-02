Met Office issues weather warning for snow across parts of UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some Britons have been warned to prepare for snow today as the Met Office issues a weather warning in some areas of the country.

Gloucester, Worcester, and Wiltshire residents will see a spell of snow amounting to 3cm in some places today as the forecaster warns that the weather could affect train and car journeys.

The yellow weather warning came into place at 6am on Saturday and is set to remain until 10am - affected major cities Bristol and Bath.

(Met Office)

“Rain will turn to snow at times this morning,” the Met Office said.

“Not everywhere will see snow, and it may not settle on roads in some places. However, a few spots could see 1 to 3 cm accumulate. From mid morning any snow should turn to rain or die out, with lying snow thawing rapidly.”

The warning added: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The forecasters shared the warning to X, formerly known as Twitter, and received reports of snow from people on the ground.

One X user shared a picture of their back garden blanketed in snow and said: “Can confirm snow in Gloucestershire!”

National Highways also shared a warning for drivers in the South West and urged them to drive carefully.

“Please allow extra time this morning if you’re travelling in the region as there’s been a flurry of snow across our network,” it said.

“Be reminded that gritting doesn’t prevent snow from settling on the road. A yellow Met Office snow warning is in place until 10:00.”

(Met Office)

The Met Office’s weather forecast predicts snow further north later in the day also.

Throughout the day, most of the country can expect rain showers as well as “chilly” temperatures, with showers spreading into Scotland overnight falling as hill snow.

Sunday will to complete the forecast of a gloomy weekend, with a cold start expected.

It comes after the Met Office revealed that England and Wales had their respective warmest Februarys on record according to provisional Met Office statistics.

The average temperature in England for February 2024 was 7.5°C, topping the previous record of 7.0°C set in 1990. Wales saw an average mean temperature at 6.9°C for the month, marginally ahead of 1998’s record of 6.8°C.

Here’s the Met Office’s full weather forecast for the coming days:

Today:

A cold start with some frost. Generally unsettled with showers, these persistent at times, with snow possible in the morning. Some brighter interludes away from showers, though cloudy in the north of Scotland with rain. Windy around coasts. Feeling chilly.

Tonight:

Frequent showers across the north of England, spreading into Scotland overnight and falling as hill snow. Elsewhere, clear skies and lighter winds allowing some patchy frost and fog to develop.

Sunday:

A cold start with fog clearing. Rain becoming confined to the northeast of Scotland, with a chance of some rain in the far east. Otherwise mostly dry with sunny spells.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Generally unsettled with rain and showers, and often breezy. Heavy rain possible in the southwest on Monday. Turning drier and more settled towards the weekend and temperatures staying around average.