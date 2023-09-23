For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britons can expect a clear start to the weekend before the arrival of a new band of heavy rainfall, bringing severe weather warnings and flood alerts for Sunday.

The Met Office says Saturday will see a clear and bright day for most although temperatures remain lower than average. However, another yellow warning has been put in place for Sunday when some heavy showers can return.

A contrast in weather between the north and the south will be seen on Saturday as England is forecast to have a clear and sunny start while Scotland can see some frost developing as temperatures plunge to single digits.

A few showers, mainly across northeast Scotland, northern and eastern England can be expected this morning, the forecast said, along with rain and strong winds in Northern Ireland later. However, its going to be a mostly clear day.

“A bit of a chill in the air following the clear nights, but for the vast majority, it stays dry and bright into the afternoon,” said Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern.

This clear spell comes after days of record rainfall bringing significant disruption. This week several regions in the UK have faced significant flooding brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Nigel and Lee, which left roads inundated.

Saturday’s dry conditions will only bring temporary respite as Sunday is predicted to have persistent and heavy rain throughout, leading to some more flooded roads and a small chance of property flooding, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Sunday for Scotland throughout the day.

Southern England is expected to avoid the worst of the rain, with only some showers here and there.

“Outbreaks of rain moving through West Wales into northern England, southern Scotland, and it’s into the afternoon where that rain turns heavy and persistent across Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland and parts of northern England, central and southern Scotland,” said Mr McGivern.