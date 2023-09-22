✕ Close Met office announcement

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain has been hit by torrential rain overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Nigel and Lee continue to sweep across the UK.

Thousands of Brits woke up to chaos this morning as train services were cancelled in the aftermath of extreme weather.

As Hurricane Lee subsides, Britons will have no respite from the extreme weather as it’s replaced with Hurricane Nigel.

The storm initially formed in the centre of the Atlantic on Saturday but quickly picked up power, developing into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.

Forecasters say while Nigel has likely peaked as it moved across the Atlantic, strong winds are still expected.

The met office have issued flood warnings across England, Wales and Scotland this morning and have said “properties may flood” amidst the ongoing bad weather.

Overnight, the London Fire Brigade stepped in after receiving “numerous calls” about the extreme flooding which saw roads in the capital turn to rivers.

Heavy winds are due to continue to cause disruption throughout the day and the met office also says that heavy rain will likely persist in the UK throughout the weekend.