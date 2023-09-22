UK weather – live: Trains cancelled as Hurricanes Nigel and Lee bring heavy rain and strong winds
Transport chaos and emergency services step in amidst Hurricane Nigel chaos
Britain has been hit by torrential rain overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Nigel and Lee continue to sweep across the UK.
Thousands of Brits woke up to chaos this morning as train services were cancelled in the aftermath of extreme weather.
As Hurricane Lee subsides, Britons will have no respite from the extreme weather as it’s replaced with Hurricane Nigel.
The storm initially formed in the centre of the Atlantic on Saturday but quickly picked up power, developing into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.
Forecasters say while Nigel has likely peaked as it moved across the Atlantic, strong winds are still expected.
The met office have issued flood warnings across England, Wales and Scotland this morning and have said “properties may flood” amidst the ongoing bad weather.
Overnight, the London Fire Brigade stepped in after receiving “numerous calls” about the extreme flooding which saw roads in the capital turn to rivers.
Heavy winds are due to continue to cause disruption throughout the day and the met office also says that heavy rain will likely persist in the UK throughout the weekend.
Hurricane Nigel transforming into “typical mid-latitude low pressure system”
The Met Office have said that Hurricane Nigel, which is currently bringing heavy rain and thunder to the UK, is transforming into a “typical mid-latitude low pressure system”.
In a tweet, the Met Office wrote: “Hurricane Nigel in the Atlantic is currently transforming into a typical mid-latitude low pressure system. The deep area of low pressure will head towards the UK over the weekend, but will remain offshore, out to the northwest”
Londoners spot rainbows in brief break from extreme weather
West Londoners spotted a double rainbow this evening as torrential rain paused for a brief moment.
One social media user snapped a photo of the rainbows and wrote: “Double the rainbow, double the luck?”
Britons report “showering outside” as torrential rain continues
Social media users have warned others, “don’t go out”, as torrential rain sweeps over the UK.
One user said: “Friends. Don’t go out in the supposed light rain in london im literally showering outside.”
Met office advise commuters to have “umbrella or raincoat” for thundery journey home
The Met Office have advised Britons to have an umbrella or raincoat for their journey home this evening as Hurricane Nigel continues to bring heavy rain.
In a tweet, the Met Office wrote: “Have you got an umbrella or raincoat for your journey home?
“Heavy and thundery showers are moving northeast across much of the south of the UK.”
Woman suffers “life-changing” injuries after tree fell on her
A woman, in her 30s, has suffered “life-changing” injuries after a tree fell on her this morning amidst storm chaos.
The Metropolitan Police were called at 9:28am this morning to assist a woman on Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith, London.
A spokesperson from Met Police said: “Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
“The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening, however may be life-changing.”
They also confirmed that a second woman was treated for minor injuries.
Hurricane Nigel to bring the UK a wet weekend
Extreme weather conditions brought by the Category 1 Hurricane Nigel are expected to bring the UK a wet weekend.
While a ridge of high pressure will bring a “fine start to the weekend”, the west of the UK will see the influence of Hurricane Nigel.
The Met Office predict that persistent, and at times heavy, rain is likely to influence the weather from the west by Saturday afternoon, with further rain likely on Sunday and Monday.
Unfortunately, the continuation of the adverse weather could bring some disruption for some through the weekend and into early next week.
Londoners expect to "hear sirens very soon” as extreme weather continues
Social media users have shared their latest fears as rain from Hurricane Nigel and Lee picks up again.
One social media user said that he expects “to hear sirens wailing very soon” following a downpour of rain over his south London home.
Half an inch of rain fell in ten minutes this afternoon, with more downpours expected later.
Met Office forecast warns of heavy showers and thunder this afternoon
The Met Office have predicted “some heavy and thundery” rainfall later in the day.
Although the day started out largely clear for most of the UK, Britons can expect wetter conditions with persistent wind.
Showers are expected to persist in the far west and and southeast throughout the night.
Met Office Advice for driving in storms
The Met Office says that if a road is flooded to “turn around, don’t drown” as the number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water.
They say that just 12 inches of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it into deeper water.
Other advice issued includes choosing main roads, using dipped headlights and keeping an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges as you are more likely to be exposed to side winds here.
