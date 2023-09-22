Cars splash through submerged roads as heavy flooding hits London

Cars splashed through submerged roads as heavy flooding hit London on Wednesday, 20 September.

Torrential rain has hit the UK as the remnants of Hurricane Nigel and Lee sweep across the country.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of south-east England from 4pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.

London Fire Brigade received “numerous calls” over flooding with roads and properties affected on Wednesday.

The wet weather continued into Thursday, with water pouring from the ceiling at a tube station in the capital.