Water pours from tube station ceiling as London hit by flash flooding
Water poured from the ceiling at Canada Water station as London was hit by heavy rain on Thursday, 21 September.
The jubilee line station was affected by the wet weather as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of south-east England from 4pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.
On Thursday, the weather service said Hurricane Nigel in the Atlantic was transforming into a typical mid-latitude low pressure system.
Its area of low pressure is expected to head towards the UK over the weekend, but will remain offshore to the northwest.
