The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, indicating a more unsettled weekend ahead for some parts of the UK after the country baked in 30C heatwave conditions for days.

While temperatures still remain above average, a low-pressure system in the Atlantic is expected to bring increased rain and the possibility of thundery downpours, the forecaster said.

On Saturday, most of the UK will experience dry and sunny conditions, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s and peaking around 28C.

However, western parts of Northern Ireland may see a change in weather in the afternoon, with thundery showers and the potential for around 25mm of rain in a few areas.

Wales and the southwest of England may also experience some showers and sporadic rain, but most places will remain dry, albeit cloudier than in recent days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the majority of England and Wales for the whole day on Sunday.

Meteorologists expect heavy showers and thunderstorms to become more frequent and impactful during the weekend, potentially accompanied by hail, lightning, and gusty winds.

“Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts,” the Met Office says.

Large parts of England and Wales and under yellow warning (Met Office)

While the precise locations of the heaviest downpours are still uncertain, some areas within the warning zone could see rainfall exceeding 30mm within an hour, with up to 60mm over a six-hour period on Sunday.

The Environment Agency has warned of the possibility of localised surface water flooding across England on Sunday afternoon and into the night. People are urged to check their flood risk and stay updated on the latest developments through official channels.

Rainfall forecast for UK (Met Office)

Despite the shift to more thundery conditions, warm air will continue to influence the UK weather. Nighttime temperatures will also stay well above average, providing little relief to those sensitive to high temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a heat health alert, advising people to take necessary precautions, especially for vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Looking ahead, the risk of heavy, thundery showers is expected to persist early next week, with the northeast of the UK most likely to experience frequent showers.

Showers or thunderstorms are possible each day, with Wednesday potentially seeing the highest activity, the Met Office says.

The overall weather will remain very warm to locally hot, accompanied by mild nights.