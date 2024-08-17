Met Office warns Hurricane Ernesto remnants could bring heavy rain and wind to UK

Support truly

Hurricane Ernesto may have an impact on the UK’s weather as the weekend’s sunshine is set to turn to rain and wind in the coming days.

The category 2 storm is set to hit Bermuda, a British island territory, on Saturday morning, bringing a dangerous storm surge and potentially deadly flooding.

As it is expected to move in the North Atlantic next week, the Met Office has warned that it may possibly influence the weather from Thursday onwards, with outbreaks of heavy wind and rain possible.

“However, the most likely scenario is for a period of unsettled weather from Wednesday, especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible, whilst it may be warmer and less wet towards the southeast. As always, keep an eye on the most up-to-date forecast for the latest,” David Oliver, the Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said.

Britons across the country are currently enjoying a mild and pleasant weekend, with highs of 25 degrees in London and peaks of 19 degrees across Scotland.

While a few showers are possible in the far north, a weak ridge of high pressure has ensured that the weekend stays dry and sunny for most of the UK.

The jet stream, meaning strong winds above the Earth’s surface, currently lies in the far north of the country and across France meaning dry weather will persist for the coming two days.

Mr Oliver continued: “Monday sees changes in the jet stream, these bringing an Atlantic frontal system toward the UK. This will bring some cloudy, wet and windy conditions to many areas during the course of Monday and Tuesday, with strong winds possible in the north.”

Britons across the UK can enjoy a weekend of sunshine (Charlotte Coney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Today:

Fine day for many with variable cloud and sunny spells. The sunshine most prolonged in the southeast, helping it to feel warm. A few showers in the west, and breezy for northwest Scotland, making it feel a little cooler here.

Tonight:

Staying dry overnight for most with clear spells but isolated showers continuing in the northwest, where it remains breezy. Some mist and fog patches forming under the clearest skies.

Sunday:

Another pleasant day for most with a good number of warm sunny spells. Cloudier and breezier in the north with isolated showers, locally heavy for a time.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Dry start to Monday but rain spreading in from the west and pushing east on Tuesday. Drier in the southeast from mid-week, but still wet and windy in the northwest.