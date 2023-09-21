UK weather – live: Trains cancelled as Hurricanes Nigel and Lee bring heavy rain and strong winds
Transport chaos and emergency services step in amidst Hurricane Nigel chaos
Britain has been hit by torrential rain overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Nigel and Lee continue to sweep across the UK.
Thousands of Brits woke up to chaos this morning as train services were cancelled in the aftermath of extreme weather.
As Hurricane Lee subsides, Britons will have no respite from the extreme weather as it’s replaced with Hurricane Nigel.
The storm initially formed in the centre of the Atlantic on Saturday but quickly picked up power, developing into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.
Forecasters say while Nigel has likely peaked as it moved across the Atlantic, strong winds are still expected.
The met office have issued flood warnings across England, Wales and Scotland this morning and have said “properties may flood” amidst the ongoing bad weather.
Overnight, the London Fire Brigade stepped in after receiving “numerous calls” about the extreme flooding which saw roads in the capital turn to rivers.
Heavy winds are due to continue to cause disruption throughout the day and the met office also says that heavy rain will likely persist in the UK throughout the weekend.
Predicted path of Hurricane Nigel as it cross the Atlantic
Below you can see the latest path prediction of the storm as it makes it’s way over the Atlantic Ocean to Britain.
Commuter chaos as railway wires damaged
Railway passengers woke up to severe disruption this morning in the wake of heavy rain overnight.
A National Rail statement said all lines between London Kings Cross, Moorgate and Stevenage, Hertfordshire were closed following “a number of incidents”.
They advised trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes.
Customers have been warned not to travel on routes which usually run through Stevenage after damage to overhead electric wires resulted in the closure of all rail lines via the station.
Disruption was also reported through Tulse Hill in Lambeth and Cheltenham Spa, as well as between Lewes and Wivelsfield in East Sussex and West Ealing and Greenford in west London.
Emergency services rushed out as London roads turn to rivers
The London Fire Brigade responded to “numerous calls” about flooding across London last night, as streets in the capital turned to rivers amidst heavy rainfall.
Welcome to our live weather coverage
Hello and welcome to our live blog as the remnants of Hurricane Nigel sweep across the UK, bringing with it torrential rain and winds.
The Category 1 hurricane arrived in Britain at the same time the UK is still seeing the effects of Hurricane Lee which brought heavy rain earlier this week.
The Met Office has issued flood warnings across England, Scotland and Wales because of the extreme weather and warn “properties may flood”.
Heavy winds are due to continue to cause disruption throughout the day. The met office also warn that heavy rain will likely persist in the UK throughout the weekend and cause disruption early into next week.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates throughout the day.
