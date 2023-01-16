For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures are plunging below freezing this week with thick blankets of snow settling in parts of the country during a cold snap.

Parts of Scotland will see temperatures as low as -10C, which will likely cause dangerous icy conditions overnight, the Met Office has warned.

The forecaster has issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that are set to last until Wednesday.

Icy surfaces and snowfall are expected across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.

Thick blankets of snow settled across parts of Scotland overnight (PA)

A wintry Sunday night has already seen 5cm of snowfall build up in Shetland Islands, with more showers expected in the next few days.

Here are the areas in the UK that could see snowfall this week:

North West England

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

Wales

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Wrexham

Scotland

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

Argyll and Bute

Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon said: “Although snow isn’t forecast for everywhere, it will feel very cool through the week. Temperatures will be well below freezing overnight, introducing a risk of ice and tricky travelling conditions.”

With the expected icy conditions, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell also warned commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys due to the weather conditions.

“We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas,” he said.

White blankets of snow look picturesque amid subzero temperatures (PA)

Drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their morning commute due to icy roads during rush hour (PA)

The forecaster also warned overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.

Met Office 5-day forecast

Today:

Rain and hill snow clearing from the far southeast. Wintry showers following, mainly across the north but also some windward coasts elsewhere. Dry with sunny spells for many inland areas. Cold, particularly in the north.

Tonight:

Wintry showers continuing across northern and northwestern coasts with some rain and hill snow in the far southwest. Elsewhere dry and clear. Cold with a widespread frost, severe in places.

Tuesday:

Cold with wintry showers, mainly across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Wales and western England. Dry with sunny spells elsewhere.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Widely cold on Wednesday and Thursday with wintry showers, especially in the north and west. Some areas dry with sunny spells. Some rain in the west later Friday, dry elsewhere.