UK weather map shows where snow could hit in next two days as temperatures plunge to -10C
Check if your area is set to transform into a winter wonderland this week
Temperatures are plunging below freezing this week with thick blankets of snow settling in parts of the country during a cold snap.
Parts of Scotland will see temperatures as low as -10C, which will likely cause dangerous icy conditions overnight, the Met Office has warned.
The forecaster has issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that are set to last until Wednesday.
Icy surfaces and snowfall are expected across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.
A wintry Sunday night has already seen 5cm of snowfall build up in Shetland Islands, with more showers expected in the next few days.
Here are the areas in the UK that could see snowfall this week:
North West England
- Blackpool
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Greater Manchester
- Halton
- Lancashire
- Merseyside
- Warrington
Northern Ireland
- County Antrim
- County Armagh
- County Down
- County Fermanagh
- County Londonderry
- County Tyrone
Wales
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Wrexham
Scotland
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
- Na h-Eileanan Siar
- Highland
- Orkney Islands
- Shetland Islands
- Argyll and Bute
Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon said: “Although snow isn’t forecast for everywhere, it will feel very cool through the week. Temperatures will be well below freezing overnight, introducing a risk of ice and tricky travelling conditions.”
With the expected icy conditions, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell also warned commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys due to the weather conditions.
“We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas,” he said.
The forecaster also warned overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.
The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.
Met Office 5-day forecast
Today:
Rain and hill snow clearing from the far southeast. Wintry showers following, mainly across the north but also some windward coasts elsewhere. Dry with sunny spells for many inland areas. Cold, particularly in the north.
Tonight:
Wintry showers continuing across northern and northwestern coasts with some rain and hill snow in the far southwest. Elsewhere dry and clear. Cold with a widespread frost, severe in places.
Tuesday:
Cold with wintry showers, mainly across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Wales and western England. Dry with sunny spells elsewhere.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:
Widely cold on Wednesday and Thursday with wintry showers, especially in the north and west. Some areas dry with sunny spells. Some rain in the west later Friday, dry elsewhere.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies