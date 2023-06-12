UK weather – latest: Lightning and thunderstorm warning as heatwave continues
A rare amber weather alert has been issued for thunderstorms
The Met Office has warned that travel disruption and flooding are likely across parts of the UK on Monday as a rare amber weather alert is issued for thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and hail, according to the Met Office, which could cause power cuts and damage to buildings in affected areas.
The amber warning applies to parts of the east and west Midlands, and the east, southeast and southwest of England.
The warning will last until 7pm on Monday.
Forecasters said: “A cluster or line of very active thunderstorms is moving towards the northwest from Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire towards the West Midlands.
“These will bring a period of exceptionally heavy rainfall with 30-40mm falling in around 30 minutes, perhaps around 60mm in an hour for some locations.”
It comes as a yellow weather warning was issued for large parts of England including London, Oxford, Nottingham, and Manchester, with further alerts for Scotland and Northern Ireland, as thunderstorms hit the UK.
The Environment Agency also issued 14 flood alerts across the Midlands.
Which areas are affected by the amber weather warning?
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for parts of the east and west Midlands, the east, southeast and southwest of England, and London, amid warnings of flooding.
Which areas are affected?
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Rutland
South East England
- Buckinghamshire
- Oxfordshire
South West England
- Gloucestershire
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Telford and Wrekin
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
Meteorologist urges people to ‘prepare themselves’ amid amber weather warning for thunderstorms
Meteorologist Grahame Madge has urged people in warning areas to prepare themselves after a rare amber weather warning for thunderstorms was issued by the Met Office.
He said: “Within the area we are advising that people might want to think about how suddenly they can be subjected to flash flooding or a power cut. Are people prepared? Make sure mobile phones are charged and that sort of thing.
“Because when you get these storms they can change your circumstances quite dramatically within almost a matter of minutes.”
Mr Madge said that heat rising from freshly ploughed fields or over a city area could trigger thunderstorms even when nearby areas remain dry.
Flash flooding can occur in a few minutes.
Urban areas can be vulnerable to flash flooding as the rain hits surfaces such as pavements which cannot absorb heavy downpours, leaving it to flow into drains or roads.
Underpasses can also fill quickly and drivers could face flood water on roads.
‘Very warm’ weather predicted to continue as thunderstorms hit UK, Met Office says
Very warm weather is set to continue across the majority of the UK this week as thunderstorms hit the UK.
It comes as temperatures went above 30C over the weekend in parts of the UK for the first time since August 2022, the Met Office said.
However, large parts of the UK face warnings for thunderstorms with lightning strikes and torrential downpours forecast on Monday.
A yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm on Monday for large parts of England including London, Oxford, Nottingham, and Manchester, with further alerts for Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for parts of the east and west Midlands, and the east, southeast and southwest of England, amid warnings of flooding.
Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin said while conditions are likely to be “dry and very warm and humid for the majority,” the heat and humidity are “likely to spark some big thunderstorms” across Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland on Monday evening.
Martha McHardy reports:
Met Office on how long heatwave will last after hottest day of year
Very warm weather is expected to continue over the coming weeks after the hottest day of the year was recorded this weekend
EasyJet cancels over 100 Gatwick flights, stranding at least 15,000 passengers
At least 15,000 passengers have had their journey plans wrecked after easyJet cancelled more than 100 flights in 24 hours to and from its main base, London Gatwick.
Britain’s biggest budget airline is blaming thunderstorms on Sunday at the Sussex airport for the cancellations.
But other carriers at Gatwick have grounded far fewer flights.
Gatwick is the busiest single-runway airport in the world, and therefore especially susceptible to weather-related disruption.
Simon Calder reports:
EasyJet cancels over 100 Gatwick flights, stranding at least 15,000 passengers
Britain’s biggest budget airline is blaming thunderstorms at the Sussex airport for the cancellations
Temperatures hit highs of 32C on Sunday, the hottest day of the year so far.
