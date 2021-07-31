A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the south east and north east of England until Saturday evening.

The Met Office has warned of disruptions to transport, potential flooding of homes and businesses and some short term loss of power.

Both warnings were issued from midday and are in place until 9pm Saturday evening.

While there is expected to be some sunshine, showers will be widespread on Saturday with the most frequent and heavy over eastern, central and southern England, the Met Office said.

The best of the sunshine should be seen across the north and north west.

Sunday is expected to be a little warmer, with some thundery showers expected in the south east again.

Heavy showers are expected to resume on Wednesday across the country while Monday and Tuesday will be warmer and drier.

The Met Office’s long range forecast points to another heatwave in mid-August following stormy weather while the first half of the month will feature the same unsettled, changeable conditions we’ve seen recently. Torrential downpour in some areas is likely.

July’s heatwave was abruptly interupted by thunderstorms and showers. Many places in England reached their highest temperature of the year, with some areas recording hotter weather than Barcelona.

Northern Ireland broke it’s all-time hottest temperature three times in one week, reaching 31.4C in Armargh.

A drier and warmer than average period is forecast from August 14, although confidence through this period remains low at present, the Met Office said.

The Met Office said: “Above average temperatures continue to be indicated through the remainder of August, with possibly even very warm conditions at times in southern areas.”

However, unsettled weather may continue, primarily in the north west, while the south east may see thundery showers.