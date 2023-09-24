For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new band of heavy rainfall will arrive in the UK, bringing severe weather warnings and flood alerts for Sunday.

After a day of clear skies on Saturday, parts of the UK are set to be lashed by heavy showers, although the weather will remain sunny for some.

A yellow warning has been put in place for Scotland which will be in force starting 1pm and lasting until midnight.

The Met Office says some flooding and disruption can be expected. However, the rain will start to clear by Monday morning.

In contrast, the weather in the south will be less cloudy although some outbreaks of rain are possible. The weather will remain “mostly fine” across the southeast, the forecaster says.

“Outbreaks of rain moving through West Wales into northern England, southern Scotland, and it’s into the afternoon where that rain turns heavy and persistent across Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland and parts of northern England, central and southern Scotland,” said Met Office meterologist Aiden McGivern.

Temperatures will stay slightly below normal for this time of year, the forecaster said.

This comes after a largely fine day on Saturday when showers cleared after days of record rainfall bringing significant disruption. This week several regions in the UK have faced significant flooding brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Nigel and Lee, which left roads inundated.

Over the next week, there is potential for more national severe weather warnings, the Met Office said.

“The start of next week will continue showery for many with strong winds in northwestern areas,” deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office Mark Sidaway said.

“There is the potential for a deep area of low pressure to bring further heavy rain and disruptive winds on Wednesday and Thursday but details on timings and the exact location of potential impacts remain uncertain at this far ahead.”