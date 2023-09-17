Severe weather warning issued as torrential rain and hail to lash UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A national severe weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms and hail are set to lash parts of the UK.

The Met Office yellow weather alert for southern and eastern England will come into force at 1pm on Sunday and will expire at 6am on Monday, with half a month’s rainfall set to fall within the space of an hour in some parts.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring some disruption, including the potential of surface-water flooding which could impact homes.

A severe weather warning has been issued across southern England (Met Office)

Potential road closures and difficult driving conditions could be caused by spray and sudden flooding.

The Met Office’s Chief Forecaster Steve Willington said: “Some within the warning area could see torrential rain, perhaps even reaching 40mm of rainfall within the hour.

“Later in the warning period there is a risk of large hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds.”

The fresh alert follows an earlier warning issued across parts of southwest England and south Wales, warning of a possible “risk to life”, which is due to expire at 6pm today.

Heavy rain brought “torrential downpours” across the southwest of England on Sunday morning, with localised flooding in south Devon.

Further storms are also possible in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Lee, which hit New England in the US and eastern Canada, set to move across the UK from Tuesday.

Commenting on the longer-term outlook, the Met Office’s David Oliver said: “During the rest of today (Sunday) and tomorrow we will see a transition to fresher conditions, with the warmth and humidity of recent days being pushed eastwards away from the UK.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“This will allow fresher and, at times, unsettled conditions driven by what is happening in the Atlantic.”

It comes after weeks of unseasonably high temperatures that saw a new record set when the UK experienced the seventh consecutive day of temperatures above 30C, making it the longest-running heatwave in the month of September.

Last Saturday was named the hottest day of 2023 with 32.7C recorded at Heathrow.

Downpours and thunderstorms followed the 2016 September heatwave, with forecasters predicting a similar pattern this year.