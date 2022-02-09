✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as up to four inches of snow are forecast to hit parts of the UK this week.

Northern areas of Scotland are expected to see snow from Wednesday evening into Thursday and commuters have been warned that road and rail journeys could be affected.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -3C in parts of Scotland on Friday with what the Met Office called a “severe frost” developing overnight.

Severe gale force winds will hit the Western Isles in the early hours of Thursday morning bringing gusts up to 75mph which will drop slightly as they move eastwards.