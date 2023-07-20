For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is forecasted to have longer sunny spells on Thursday before a mixed bag of weather returns with wet and windy conditions.

Sunshine and some scattered showers have dominated the outlook, said the Met Office. Some regions may experience heavier showers, while others might stay dry.

A cloudy and windy day, however, lies ahead for Shetland, with occasional rain.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for most of the country. Nevertheless, areas basking in the sunshine will experience slight warmth in a pleasant contrast.

Heading into the night, many regions can look forward to dry conditions with clear spells, particularly in the southern parts and central Scotland.

However, the far north and northwest will continue to experience scattered showers throughout the night.

On Friday, the pattern of sunshine and showers will persist again.

However, some western and northwestern regions might face the onset of rain later in the day, accompanied by brisk winds. Friday will remain mostly cool, with relatively subdued temperatures.

Looking on to the weekend, the Met Office predicted a shift to wet and windy weather conditions once again.

The conditions will remain generally cool and unsettled over the weekend, the forecaster said. Showers or longer spells of rain, with strong winds in places and a risk of thunderstorms will persist starting next week.

There are no indications that the heat baking Europe could reach the UK, as the long-range forecast showed continued wet and windy conditions in the country with some sunny spells.

This time last year, the UK recorded its highest temperature ever at 40C on 19 July.