England‘s attempts to level the Ashes series against Australia were stalled by the weather and a resolute hundred from Marnus Labuschagne as rain wiped out much of the fourth day’s play at Old Trafford

Only 30 overs were possible on the penultimate day of the fourth Test, with England unable to make significant further inroads after Australia began in the afternoon on 113 for four, trailing by 162.

Labuschagne combined in strong partnership with Mitchell Marsh, the two batters relatively unflustered even in good bowling conditions with England’s seamers unable to find much movement out of a benign surface.

And after deteriorating light had forced Ben Stokes to bowl Moeen Ali and Joe Root in tandem, Labuschagne brought up his first ton of a difficult ton tour - and only his second Test hundred outside of Australia - having twice heaved Root over cow corner for six.

There was, however, a twist before tea, as a suddenly frenzied Labuschagne feathered an edge through to Jonny Bairstow as Root got his revenge, a not out decision overturned on review to give England hope of victory.

But the rain again intervened during the interval with Australia 214 for five, 61 behind, with a final session washout leaving the hosts hoping for a drier day five, though the forecast is again unencouraging.

England must win the fourth Test to keep their chances of retaining the urn alive, with Australia the current holders of the Ashes and a draw enough to seal at least a squared series ahead of the final encounter at The Oval.

