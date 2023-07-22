The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates in fourth Test at Old Trafford
Ashes scorecard and live updates as England vs Australia resumes at Old Trafford
England‘s attempts to level the Ashes series against Australia were stalled by the weather and a resolute hundred from Marnus Labuschagne as rain wiped out much of the fourth day’s play at Old Trafford
Only 30 overs were possible on the penultimate day of the fourth Test, with England unable to make significant further inroads after Australia began in the afternoon on 113 for four, trailing by 162.
Labuschagne combined in strong partnership with Mitchell Marsh, the two batters relatively unflustered even in good bowling conditions with England’s seamers unable to find much movement out of a benign surface.
And after deteriorating light had forced Ben Stokes to bowl Moeen Ali and Joe Root in tandem, Labuschagne brought up his first ton of a difficult ton tour - and only his second Test hundred outside of Australia - having twice heaved Root over cow corner for six.
There was, however, a twist before tea, as a suddenly frenzied Labuschagne feathered an edge through to Jonny Bairstow as Root got his revenge, a not out decision overturned on review to give England hope of victory.
But the rain again intervened during the interval with Australia 214 for five, 61 behind, with a final session washout leaving the hosts hoping for a drier day five, though the forecast is again unencouraging.
England must win the fourth Test to keep their chances of retaining the urn alive, with Australia the current holders of the Ashes and a draw enough to seal at least a squared series ahead of the final encounter at The Oval.
Follow all the live action from day four at Old Trafford as England face Australia:

Ashes weather: Rain threatens England hopes of victory in Manchester
England’s hopes of levelling the Ashes against Australia rest on the weather surrounding the Manchester area.
The forecast suggests plenty of rain on Sunday throughout day five at Old Trafford as Ben Stokes’ side push for five wickets to secure victory.
Australia, meanwhile, know a draw would be enough to retain the urn, the tourist 2-1 up with only the fifth and final Test at the Oval to come.
STUMPS! Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
On to day five, then, with an optimistic 98 overs pencilled in, which we won’t get. Will the rain again stall England’s charge towards levelling the series? Australia showed plenty of fighting spirit this afternoon, with Marnus Labuschagne magnificent on his way to his second Test ton on foreign shore and finding sturdy support from Mitchell Marsh. But the landmark seemed imbue the batter with a certain frenetic energy, and fell to a feather behind to Jonny Bairstow off Joe Root to give England renewed hope.
Five wickets for England to get to keep the series alive - we’ll be back tomorrow for more weather watching.
STUMPS! Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
And there we are - play is officially done for the day.
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
The umpires are wandering out under a shared umbrella, surely to ready to read the last rites on Saturdays’ play. We have to be playing in about 35 minutes, and it hasn’t yet stopped raining...
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
We await only official word now, with pools of water forming on the covers and the stands emptying.
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
Tomorrow’s forecast seems to get grimmer every time I look, too. England are 61 in front, or five runs fewer than Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson managed to add together yesterday:
The agony and ecstasy of Jonny Bairstow’s 99 not out
The England wicket-keeper shone with the bat but was left stranded after the hosts built a commanding lead in the fourth Test
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
Things are considerably drier in Trinidad, where the West Indies’ top order are rallying against India, Kraigg Brathwaite leading the way with a typically resolute unbeaten 67. Debutant Kirk McKenzie, a really talented young left-hander, made a useful 32 as the hosts respond to India’s 438.
Nothing positive to bring you from Old Trafford, though, with any hope that this is just a passing squall apparently misplaced - I reckon we might just be done for the day.
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
There is a new ball due in nine overs, though the light will dictate whether England decide to take it. It’s hard to foresee appreciable improvement on that front, even if we do get back out there tonight - which isn’t looking particularly likely with steady rain falling.
Clarification from the ground is that they have to be back playing by 7pm BST, with the groundstaff estimating that mopping up will take at least 45 minutes - we’re running out of time.
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 214/5 (trail by 61)
To get a full session in is more than most would have expected tearing the curtains open this morning, but this all feels rather familiar, the rain perhaps having eased a little but few signs of concerted clean-up job as it continues to tumble down. Australia will be delighted to have shown some fight - they had been very, very meek across the first three days of this Test but both Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh were decisive and organised in that session. The umpires’ intervention perhaps prevented a more testing period against England’s quicks with a harder replacement ball, but both batters had looked entirely comforable against the seamers.
