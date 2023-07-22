The Open 2023 LIVE: Third round golf leaderboard as Brian Harman leads by five after third round
Harman shot a steady two-under-par round of 69 and will maintain his five-shot lead heading into the fourth round at Hoylake
Just Stop Oil protested again at the Open Championship
American Brian Harman will take a commanding five-shot lead into the final round of the 151st Open Championship after holding the chasing pack firmly at bay at Royal Liverpool.
Masters champion Jon Rahm claimed he felt “invincible” as he surged through the field with a record-breaking 63, but that adjective could equally apply to Harman as he remained on course for a maiden major title at the age of 36.
As crowd favourites Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy frustratingly failed to fire, Harman recovered from a shaky start to compile a third round of 69 and 12-under-par total of 201.
Compatriot Cameron Young, the runner-up at St Andrews last year, is Harman’s nearest challenger following a 66, with Rahm – seeking the third leg of a career grand slam – another stroke behind.
Follow live coverage from the third round of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below:
The Open round 4 tee times and Sunday schedule
Brian Harman leads The Open Championship by five shots heading into the final round at Hoylake.
Despite the rain, fans were treated to a captivating moving day on Saturday, with Cameron Young, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Jason Day among those making a push to eat into Brian Harman’s five-shot lead at the half-way stage of this major.
Tommy Fleetwood lost ground after starting five shots off the lead, a level-par round sees him now seven shots off the lead. While Rory McIlroy was unable to mount enough momentum to move into contention and begins Sunday nine shots off Harman.
“I got off to a rough start, but I stayed the ship,” Harman said. “I hit a bunch of good ones coming down the stretch. ... I was out there trying to hit every shot the best I could, and I did an OK job with that.”
The Open round 4 tee times for Sunday including Rahm and McIlroy
The Open Championship enters the final round with Brian Harman and Jon Rahm in contention at Royal Liverpool
Brian Harman maintains five-shot lead heading into final round at The Open
American Brian Harman will take a commanding five-shot lead into the final round of the 151st Open Championship after holding the chasing pack firmly at bay at Royal Liverpool.
Masters champion Jon Rahm claimed he felt “invincible” as he surged through the field with a record-breaking 63, but that adjective could equally apply to Harman as he remained on course for a maiden major title at the age of 36.
As crowd favourites Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy frustratingly failed to fire, Harman recovered from a shaky start to compile a third round of 69 and 12-under-par total of 201.
Compatriot Cameron Young, the runner-up at St Andrews last year, is Harman’s nearest challenger following a 66, with Rahm – seeking the third leg of a career grand slam – another stroke behind.
Read the full report of round three’s action below:
Brian Harman maintains five-shot lead heading into final round at The Open
The American recovered from a shaky start to compile a third round of 69 at Royal Liverpool.
Jon Rahm hails best ever round of links golf as 63 puts him in Open contention
It was a record-breaking round today for Jon Rahm whose eight-under-par round of 63 broke the lowest score at Hoylake in Open Championship history.
The Spaniard leapt from two over par to six under at Royal Liverpool with a flawless third round featuring eight birdies.
Afterwards, the world number three hailed it his best ever round of links golf and it’s clear to see why.
Read the full story below:
Jon Rahm hails best ever round of links golf as 63 puts him in Open contention
Rahm jumped from two over par to six under at Royal Liverpool.
The Open 2023: Can Harman see it over the line?
The perfect day for Brian Harman who maintains his five-shot lead heading into Sunday. If he plays anywhere near like he did today, it’s hard to see how anyone will be able to usurp him at the top of the leaderboard. The man alongside him will be Cam Young, who finished runner-up at The Open last year and shot a five-under-par round of 66 today.
Behind them will be the European pair of Jon Rahm and Victor Hovland who both catapulted up the leaderboard after rounds of -8 and -5 respectively today. They’ll need to go big again tomorrow to stand any chance.
Frenchman, Antoine Rozner, will be out after that with Jason Day while Tommy Fleetwood - after his disappointing round today - will go out fourth from last alongside Sepp Straka.
The Open 2023: Leaderboard latest
Here is how the leaderboard looks after the end of the third round:
12: Harman
-7: Young
-6: Rahm
-5: Fleetwood, Hovland, Rozner, Day, Straka
-4: A. Fitzpatrick, Sharma
-3: Hojgaard, Detry, McIlroy, Kim, Jordan, Grillo
-2: M. Fitzpatrick, Matsuyama, Homa, Im, Langasque, Spieth, MW Lee
The Open 2023: Important par save on the last for Harman
Harman -12 (69), Fleetwood -5 (70)
Harman leaves a bit of work to do with his putt - about eight feet to be precise - as he looks to save his par. Calm as you like from the American. A big par save on the last brings to an end a mighty-fine round of 69. He had a few wobbles early but battled back in superb fashion before finding a couple more birdies on the back nine to maintain the five-shot lead he started the day with.
Fleetwood has a lengthier effort for birdie, first...wide. Not even close to the hole and that perhaps sums up his round. He just about manages to let out a small smile to the cheering crowd but nothing can hide the disappointment that is written all over his face. An even-par-round of 70 for the Englishman. Just one birdie and he’ll start tomorrow seven shots off the pace.
The Open 2023: Final pair up the last
Harman -12 (17), Fleetwood -5 (17)
Harman has to hack out of the thick rough as his drive goes wayward. His third shot comes up left and he’ll have an interesting up and down from there.
Fleetwood is left, way left as his ball cannons off the grandstand like yesterday. A drop for him and his chip shot just catches the downslope over the bunker before trickling down towards the hole.
The Open 2023: Costly bogey at the last for Straka
Straka -5 (70), Min Woo Lee -2 (72)
Straka is in trouble off the tee and can only hack out. It’s a long third shot into the green which comes up short in the bunker. The Austrian tries to get up and down but his putt just drifts wide to the right. A costly bogey at the last means Straka misses out on the opportunity to play in the penultimate pairing.
Min Woo Lee misses his birdie chance and signs off with a one-over-par round of 72. A disappointing front nine was the problem for the Aussie who is still within touching distance of a second successive major championship top ten.
The Open 2023: Day and Sharma finish off
Sharma -4 (70), Day -5 (69)
Both of these two end up in a spot of bother of the tee and only have lengthy looks at birdie on the last. Sharma’s comes up short while Day’s effort has those in the grandstand up on their feet in anticipation but just misses on the left side.
Two solid rounds from these two but perhaps not quite what they needed given Harman’s exploits at the top of the leaderboard.
The Open 2023: Pars on 17 for Harman and Fleetwood
Harman -12 (17), Fleetwood -5 (17)
Both opt for the percentage play at the 17th flying it towards the back and spinning it to the middle. It’s around 40 feet for an unlikely birdie but neither find the cup, walking away to the last with a set of pars.
A birdie for Fleetwood would be nice - not sure how much it counts for at this stage - but perhaps it could help raise his spirits somewhat.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies