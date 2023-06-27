UK set to have hottest ever June as Met Office warns of Britain’s changing climate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is on track to have the hottest June on record as the Met Office warns record-breaking weather could become more frequent due to climate change.

With three days to go, this month could be the hottest since records began in 1884, beating the previous high set in 1940 as well as the runner up in 1976.

Temperatures in June soared as high as 32C with extended periods of hot weather and little in the way of rain for much of the country.

The Met Office weather forecast for last weekend saw temperatures well into the 20s (Met Office)

Mike Kendon from the Met Office said: “Meteorologically, June started with high pressure over the UK bringing often settled and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine.

“Once that high pressure subsided, warm, humid air took charge over the UK, with 32.2C the highest temperature recorded so far this month and high temperatures for the vast majority of the UK.”

Climate change increases the frequency of hotter, drier summer weather, the forecaster explained.

“While the UK has always had periods of warm weather, what climate change does is increase the frequency and intensity of these warm weather events, increasing the likelihood of high-temperature records being broken, like we saw for 2022’s annual temperature for the UK,” Mr Kendon added.

“It is particularly telling that of the 12 months of the year, for UK average maximum temperature the records for the warmest months include 2019 (February), 2018 (May), 2015 (December), 2012 (March), 2011 (April), 2011 (November), 2006 (July) and now 2023 (June).

“Statistics such as this clearly tell us of the changing nature of the UK’s climate and how it is particularly affecting extremes.”

People in the water at Warleigh Weir near Bath on June 14 as temperatures soared (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

The Met Office is set to confirm any broken records on 3 July. The remaining few days of the month are expected to see temperatures remain in the mid 20s though heavy rain is expected towards the end of the week.

Next month could see further heatwaves as the summer gets into full swing, though the mercury would have to rise considerably higher to reach the records of 40C and above seen last year, that left the country sweltering.

On July 19 last year, a temperature of 40.3 °C was recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, the hottest reading ever recorded in the UK’s history.