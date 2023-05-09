For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set to witness hotter temperatures very soon after a rainy coronation weekend as summer finally arrives in the country.

Monday started on a rainy note for many as wet weather moved in from the Atlantic despite warmer temperatures in the late teens.

The rest of the day is set to remain cloudy for southern and eastern parts, with Northern Ireland and later western Scotland expected to experience heavy showers and thunderstorms. The temperature will remain in the double digits.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for northern parts until 9pm, with thunderstorms, hail and lightning strikes expected in some regions, disrupting traffic and train services.

The night will be covered in fog patches in the northwest, while rain starts clearing slowly east but remaining rather cloudy. Scattered heavy showers will remain, but with clear spells.

Sunshine will return to the UK on Tuesday, although wet conditions will continue to persist as the inital part of the week will have a mix of sunny spells and showers, the forecaster said.

Some slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms in the south and east during the afternoon are expected.

Later in the month, weather maps show a high atmospheric pressure building in the country, something that will increase temperatures as the summer season begins.

Temperatures are expected to go above 20C and surpass the 21.3C witnessed in Sheffield on Sunday – the highest for the year so far.

Last year, the UK had one of its hottest summers on record, with temperatures rising above 40C for the first time as heatwaves gripped Europe and large parts of the world.

This year, temperatures are feared to be warmer than usual for many parts, with expected changes in the Pacific Ocean as the La Nina phenomenon, a weather pattern associated with warming, develops.