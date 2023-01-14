For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is braced for yet more flooding as roads and pathways were deluged by torrential rainfall causing the River Severn to burst its banks.

Roads and car parks have been left submerged, while at Ironbridge, temporary barriers were put in place in a bid to hold back the bulging river after heavy downpours on Saturday in parts of South West England, the north and the West Midlands.

A further 25 flooding alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for small rivers around the Severn. Videos of Shrewsbury showed roads and pathways completely submerged by water and signposts immersed in the river.

Several roads have been closed and temporary flood barriers are in place at Frankwell and Ironbridge as heavy rain continues to fall.

Pictures of Shrewsbury showed playgrounds flooded, pipes overflowing and building underwater.

Further torrential rain and flooding could be on the way with some snow in the north, with the Met Office warning that people in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland warned they should be braced for the strongest winds.

On Saturday night, 112 flood warnings and 186 flood alerts are in place in England. In Scotland, seven flood alerts are in place and two flood warnings. In Wales, eight flood warnings and 30 flood alerts have been issued.

Flooding in Shrewsbury as the River Severn burst its banks due to heavy rain ( SWNS)

Closed roads following floodwater at Apperley, Gloucestershire (PA)

The forecaster said: “Westerly winds will increase across western Scotland and northern parts of Northern Ireland later this afternoon and evening with gusts of 45-55 mph inland and 60-70 mph around the coast, easing later this evening.

“A band of persistent and occasionally heavy rain will extend south across the warning area during this period, and combined with saturated ground may lead to some flooding.”

Flooding in Shrewsbury as River Severn burst its banks ( SWNS)

A yellow warning for ice covering much of Scotland and the North-West and North-East of England suggests there could be “icy surfaces and high-ground snow leading to some difficult travelling conditions in places on Saturday night and Sunday morning”, the Met Office added.

Expected “frequent wintry” snow showers have also prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow warning for snow and ice for northern Scotland from Sunday through to Wednesday.

Environment Agency workers erect flood barriers earlier this week to protect property by the River Severn in Ironbridge, Shropshire (REUTERS)

It said: “A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period, with the potential for 10-15cm above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands. Ice will be additional hazard, especially Tuesday night.”

Residents are urged to take care as there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Additional reporting by agencies