Ironbridge: Barriers put up as River Severn floods gardens

Flood barriers remained in place next to the River Severn in Shropshire after the waterway became engorged by heavy rain.

In total, 22 flood warnings have been issued over southwest England and in the Midlands as the height of Britain’s longest river continues to rise.

In Ironbridge, where this video was filmed, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned that properties are at risk of flooding.

Residents have been urged to avoid contact with, walk, or drive through flood water.

The River Severn’s water level was recorded at 5.83m in Buildwas as of Saturday, 14 January.

