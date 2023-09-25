For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued danger-to-life weather warnings as 80mph winds are set to batter the UK.

A yellow warning has been put in place across the majority of the UK from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday, spanning from the southwest of England, across to Northern Ireland and up to Inverness.

Gale force winds across swathes of the country could result in travel disruption, damage to buildings and even power cuts.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued across the majority of the UK from 10.00 on Wednesday until 07.00 on Thursday (Met Office/screengrab)

The Met Office said the conditions could be “significantly disruptive” and follow a week of heavy downpours in parts of the UK.

Britain was hit by the remnants of two hurricanes, Lee and Nigel, dumping large amounts of rain that led to flooding in London and other parts of the country.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Mark Sidaway said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts affecting inland areas.

“A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of the country from 10am on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday. Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph, with a small chance of 80 mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

Sunday saw heavy rain pelt areas of Scotland , with another warning in place between 1pm and midnight, stretching across southern and western areas of Scotland from Wigtown up to Stonehaven.

A yellow warning for rain was in place from 1pm to midnight on Sunday (Met Office/screengrab)

Met Office UK 5 day weather forecast:

Sunday:

A band of rain clearing northeastwards, with the heaviest rain in the north where it will be accompanied by gales or perhaps severe gales. Clear spells following for many, but with blustery showers in the north and northwest.

Monday:

Early cloud soon clearing from southeast England, then mostly dry with sunny spells and lighter winds across southern and central areas. However, windy with scattered showers further north, some heavy.

Tuesday-Thursday:

Sunshine and showers on Tuesday, the showers heavy and blustery in places. Wednesday could see some disruption due to heavy rain and very strong winds. Gradually improving on Thursday.