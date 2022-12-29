Winter storm Elliott – latest: Buffalo blizzard deaths hit 38 as New York National Guard do wellness checks
One of the coldest Christmases in modern memory has left more than 60 people dead across the US, with 38 people killed in and around the city of Buffalo, which was hammered by over 50 inches of snow.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed three additional deaths on Wednesday, marking the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations.
State and military police have now been sent to Buffalo to enforce a driving ban so that officials can clear the snow and people stranded in cars and homes can finally be reached, while the state National Guard went door to door conducting welfare checks in neighbourhoods that lost electricity.
As the city continues to dig out of the storm, the death toll is expected to climb further.
Beyond New York state, winter storm Elliott’s icy bite also saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.
While many airlines have begun recovering from the storm, Southwest Airlines continued to ax thousands of flights again on Tuesday – prompting an investigation by the federal government into its actions.
Buttigieg vows to hold Southwest Airlines 'accountable'
ICYMI: US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg has vowed to hold Southwest Airlines "accountable" for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays.
The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.
Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation", saying: "From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage.”
Buffalo lifts driving ban from midnight
After nearly a week after the “once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard, the city of Buffalo has finally decided to open completely by tonight.
Mayor Byron Brown announced that Buffalo will lift its driving ban at 12.01 am local time today and issue an advisory to motorists. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory.
“Hundreds of very large pieces of equipment will still be out clearing streets from curb-to-curb. Please exercise caution while walking or driving,” Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet.
'Karma owes us big time next year'
ICYMI: Here's the other key points from Erie County's press conference today.
- County government boss Mark Poloncarz denied giving any preferential treatment to the Buffalo Bills football team, who drove back from Rochester Airport to Buffalo during the storm in apparent breach of the driving ban. Mr Poloncarz said the team requested permission to drive and a police escort, but were denied.
- Officials pledged that "no call will go unanswered" as emergency services check in on every single person who called for help but could not be reached during the heaviest snow.
- Melting snow later this week could result in floods, but officials believe they are well-prepared.
- Some people handling calls at the county's emergency management centre had to be taken off duty because it was so emotionally distressing. Mr Poloncarz compared it with the first days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, where phone line operators were overwhelmed dealing with people "who thought they were going to die".
- Mr Poloncarz concluded: "Karma owes us big time next year... we have gone through the the great blizzard of 2022, and it is devastating, paralysing. It has taken 34 of our fellow citizens. I offer my deepest condolence and sympathies to the individuals who have lost loved ones this holiday season."
Erie County boss defends driving ban
ICYMI: The Erie County press conference is now over, with county government chief Mark Poloncarz battling criticism of his driving ban in the storm-struck city of Buffalo, which will not be lifted until at least 9am tomorrow.
"If anyone is to be blamed, you can blame me," Mr Poloncarz said. "I'm the one who has to make the final call on behalf of the county." He said he understood that people needed to get hold of food and medicine, but argued that the ban remains necessary to stop people from becoming stranded on roads that aren't yet ready to handle mass traffic.
He also poured scorn on authorities in the city of Buffalo, from whom his government took over snow removal duties in some areas. "The city unfortunately is always the last one to not be open. It's embarrassing, to tell you the truth," he said.
Later, he added: "I'm sick of it. It pains me to see the other towns and cities opened when the city isn't. The city has its own problems... I know the mayor's probably not going to be happy to hear it. I don't care anymore. I want it done."
What is a 'bomb cyclone'?
ICYMI: An Arctic blast is sweeping the United States, impacting swathes of the country this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing.
Forecasters warned of the potential for a “bomb cyclone” – but what does this mean?
The weather phenomenon is technically called bombogenesis and whether it occurs all depends on how quickly the pressure drops. As the jet stream pushes very cold air down from the Arctic and into the US, this mass of frigid air bumps up against the warmer air ahead of it.
Louise Boyle has more.
Nearly 1,600 bats rescued from cold in Texas
Nearly 1,600 bats were rescued from cold weather in Texas and temporarily housed in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director.
The bats all fell to the ground when they lost their grip in the cold weather. And on Wednesday night the flying mammals were all set to be released back to their homes under two Houston-area bridges.
Buffalo officials raise death toll to 38
As of Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo officials say that 38 people have died as a result of blizzard conditions in Western New York.
Authorities say that 37 deaths took place in Erie County, and one death has been reported in Niagara County, reported WKBW.
National Guard go door to door in Buffalo
The National Guard went door to door in some areas of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the brutal winter storms.
Niagara Falls transformed into a winter wonderland after one of the worst storms in living memory.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Nine people arrested by Buffalo police for looting
Nine arrests were made on Tuesday by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, the department announced. have announced.
