Accompanying wine can be tricky to master but, when you do get it right, these pairing wines have the power to enhance your food and give your taste buds a real show. It can be intimidating trying to figure out what goes together, which is why we (with the help of some delicious discounts from Perfect Cellar) are here to help.

We’ve got you covered with a delicious option that works for both the beginning and end of the meal. If you’re looking for the perfect wine to wet the pallet before tucking in, while also being able to make your sweet treats taste even sweeter, then a Moscato is the way to go.

Moscato is an Italian wine with a low alcohol content that’s often paired with appetisers or sweet desserts, proving it to be the perfect bottle to both kick off a meal or welcome in the finale. It comes from the Muscat grape, often used to make raisins, again thanks to its naturally sweeter profile.

Even better, Perfect Cellar is currently offering this regal bottle of Moscto at a tempting discount, now making it less than £10.

Villa Degli Olmi Corte Dei Rovi Moscato Spumante NV: Was £10.95, now £9.86, Perfectcellar.com

This wine hails from the Veneto region of Italy, with a family-run vineyard dating back to the 19th century. It’s a delicious yet low alcohol option, coming in at only 6.5 per cent, making for a refreshing alternative to the often headache-inducing Prosecco. The family began the winery in the early years leading up to The Great War, originally only selling to locals, but the company rapidly grew until it was a well-known nationwide vineyard.

With an aromatic scent, common for the grape, the fine bubbles mingle with the delicately fruity and sweet notes of honey. It is this honey taste that makes it such a perfect partner to pastries, both sweet and savoury but it is the sweet desserts in particular that will benefit from this pairing.

Despite its similarity to a dessert wine this bottle is also said to be complex enough to be drunk on its own, as an aperitif. This is why we think it could make the perfect bottle to take to a summertime dinner party

We can’t wait to pop a bottle, or two, of this classy fizz this summer, and as it is currently on sale for less than £10 at Perfect Cellar.

In association with Perfect Cellar

