Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Château de Gourdon is a fantastic choice if you’re after Rhône wines that offer bang for your buck – especially with an exclusive 15% discount for Independent readers
In the sun-drenched sprawl of southern Rhône, where vineyards stretch out like an Impressionist painting come to life, Château de Gourdon stands as a beacon of winemaking excellence. Located near Bollène, and just a stone’s throw from the prestigious Châteauneuf-du-Pape, this estate is a splendid example of tradition and innovation fused into one elegant package.
The story of Château de Gourdon begins in 1870, but it is the lineage of noble families who have nurtured the vineyards since that truly adds depth to its tale. These families have invested not just their wealth but their passion into crafting wines that speak of the Rhône’s rich heritage. This isn’t just any old wine estate – this is a place where history, geography, and a touch of old-world charm converge to produce something truly exceptional.
The estate’s vineyards are a lush 50 hectares of pure delight, nestled on the gentle slopes of the Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages appellations. But it’s the proximity to Châteauneuf-du-Pape that adds a bit of historical glamour. This area earned its moniker during the 14th century when Pope Clement V decided that Avignon was a much nicer place to live than Rome. It’s this same blend of historical reverence and winemaking prowess that Château de Gourdon channels into every bottle.
The estate’s approach to viticulture is nothing short of meticulous. The vines enjoy a southern exposure, soaking up the sun from dawn until dusk, while the ever-present Mistral wind keeps the grapes fresh and healthy. The sandy soil, though unassuming, is the unsung hero here, offering just enough nutrition to allow the grapes to thrive without overwhelming them. This balance between nature and cultivation is what allows Château de Gourdon to produce wines that are both complex and remarkably expressive.
The lineup of varietals is impressive: Grenache Blanc, Viognier, Grenache Noir, Syrah, Carignan, Clarette, Roussanne, Marsanne, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre. Each grape is handled with the utmost care, reflecting the estate’s commitment to sustainable agriculture. The result? Wines that are as diverse as they are delightful. And here’s the kicker: they’re not just quality wines; they’re quality wines that won’t make your wallet cry.
Château de Gourdon is a fantastic choice if you’re after Rhône wines that offer bang for your buck. They manage to blend historical finesse with affordability, meaning you can indulge in exquisite Rhône flavours without having to choose between paying rent or enjoying a glass of fine wine.
Let’s talk about the wines themselves. Château de Gourdon’s portfolio has been getting quite the attention in international circles. The Vase de Pierre 2017 snagged a gold medal at the Mundus Vini 2019, while the Terrasse à l’Ombre 2018 scored a double gold at the China Wine and Spirits Best Value 2020. The accolades don’t stop there: the Concours des Vins à Orange 2020 awarded gold to both Terrasse au Soleil 2018 and Vase de Pierre 2018, and silver to Jolie Balade 2018. Even wine critic Jeb Dunnuck got in on the action, dishing out over 90 points to Fontaine du Sud 2018, Terrasse au Soleil 2018, and Vase de Pierre 2017.
What sets Château de Gourdon apart is its ability to merge the old with the new. The estate’s adherence to traditional winemaking methods, combined with a modern touch, creates wines that are both nostalgic and forward-thinking. Every sip of a Château de Gourdon wine is a journey through time and terroir, a testament to the estate’s dedication to quality and tradition.
So, whether you’re a seasoned oenophile or a casual wine enthusiast looking to impress without breaking the bank, Château de Gourdon offers a taste of the Rhône Valley that is as rich in history as it is in flavour. Here, in every bottle, is a perfect balance of past and present – a Rhône classic that promises to delight with every pour, all while keeping your budget intact.
Independent readers can also enjoy 15% off when they enter the code CDR15 at checkout.
A Rhône that knows its own worth
The Terrasse à l’Ombre Côtes du Rhône 2022 isn’t your everyday Côtes du Rhône Village. Hailing from the somewhat elusive “Suze-la-Rousse” appellation, this bottle is a masterclass in how to take old vines and make them sing. The blend of Grenache and Syrah is like a wine lover’s dream cocktail, carefully harvested plot by plot to ensure that only the juiciest, ripest grapes make the cut.
Fermentation in stainless steel with natural yeasts keeps the focus squarely on the character of the vine and vineyard, and it shows. In the glass, this wine flaunts a deep, saturated colour that’s as bold as its bouquet. Expect a lavish spread of crushed plums, blackberries, cherries and just a hint of herbs – aromas that scream “I’m special” with every swirl.
On the palate, it’s a delicious riot of sweet black fruits, wild herbs and a touch of spices. There’s a whisper of plum conserve on the finish, rounding things off with a bit of sophistication. Let it breathe for an hour and serve it with roasted red meats, hearty cheeses, or game. This isn’t just another Rhône; it’s a Rhône that knows exactly what it’s about and is unapologetically fabulous for it.
Use code CDR15 for a 15% discount.
The tltimate ‘buddy’ wine
Meet the Le Coq Rosé Côtes du Rhône 2023, affectionately dubbed “Buddy” by the winemaking team. Why “Buddy”? Because this rosé is all about being your easy-going, joy-bringing companion in a glass. Crafted from a blend of Grenache with a splash of Syrah and other local varieties, it’s a limited-edition gem that embodies laid-back elegance.
Fermented in a mix of concrete and stainless-steel tanks, this rosé strikes a brilliant balance between fruit-forward charm and surprising depth. The colour is a delightful ruby pink, hinting at the good times to come. The nose is a jubilant medley of red cherries, strawberries and a cheeky touch of raspberry jam, like a summer fruit salad with an extra splash of fun.
On the palate, it’s medium-bodied with vibrant intensity. Expect an exuberant burst of strawberry, cherry and peach, rounded out by a hint of spiced blackberries on the finish. It’s like your favourite summer playlist, refreshing and full of zest. Perfect for casual sips with friends or pairing with light, sunny fare.
Use code CDR15 for a 15% discount.
The joyful ‘buddy’ wine with a sophisticated twist
Meet the Le Coq Rouge Côtes du Rhône 2022, the winemaking team’s ‘buddy’ wine, crafted with the aim of being your go-to companion for a good time. This gem is a blend of Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, and a few other local stars, produced in small quantities like a secret club that only a lucky few get to join.
Fermented in a mix of concrete and stainless steel tanks, and treated to a cold maceration and slow fermentation, this wine delivers an impressive combination of fruit-driven exuberance and nuanced depth. The colour is a striking dark ruby red with a charming pink rim – think of it as the wine equivalent of a classic red carpet look with a playful twist.
On the nose, it’s a delightful mélange of stewed blackberries, raspberries and a touch of black pepper, promising a sophisticated yet approachable experience. The palate is where the magic happens: juicy and lively with a harmonious dance of black fruits, red berries, cherries and spices. This wine is your perfect partner for hard cheeses, red meats, or a hearty mushroom dish. It’s not just a buddy – it’s the wine that’s ready to elevate any occasion with a touch of class and a lot of charm.
Use code CDR15 for a 15% discount.
A classic with a modern twist
Introducing the Fontaine du Sud Côtes du Rhône Blanc 2023, a white wine that’s as refreshing as a cool breeze on a hot day and just as stylish. This beauty is crafted from a harmonious blend of Clairette, Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne and Viognier, all grown sustainably to ensure that every sip is a nod to eco-friendly practices.
With its pale gold hue, this wine looks every bit the part of a sophisticated white. The bouquet is a fragrant explosion of floral notes lifting a delightful medley of apricot, peach, citrus and mandarin. Imagine walking through a sunlit orchard in full bloom – this is the liquid version.
On the palate, Fontaine du Sud is clean and vibrant, yet intriguingly complex. It starts with a rush of white berries, pears, grapefruit and lemon, only to unveil richer layers of honey, tropical fruits and dried peel. The result is a wine that’s both fresh and full-bodied, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. Whether you’re enjoying it as a stylish aperitif or pairing it with poultry, fish or cheese dishes, this Côtes du Rhône Blanc brings a touch of elegance and a whole lot of flavour.
Use code CDR15 for a 15% discount.
Elegance with a bold twist
Step into the world of Vase de Pierre Côtes du Rhône 2022, where traditional meets transcendent. This wine is a classic Grenache (60%) and Syrah (40%) blend that manages to be both opulent and refined. Despite its impressive 15% alcohol, it doesn’t swagger with bravado but instead exudes a fine, complex structure.
The winemaking process is a labour of love: de-stemming the Syrah, extending the cool fermentations to a leisurely 30 days, and keeping oak ageing minimal. The result is a wine that’s intense yet remarkably rounded – think of it as a heavyweight champion with the grace of a ballet dancer.
In the glass, it flaunts a deep purple hue and a bouquet that’s a fresh fruit fiesta – blueberries, black cherries, and plums – with a sophisticated lift of blossoms, spices and a hint of leather. The palate follows suit with a smooth, luxurious texture. Fresh black berry fruits dance with underlying notes of minerals, spices and a touch of red berries.
This isn’t just a Côtes du Rhône; it’s a masterclass in elegance and intensity. Perfect for those who appreciate a wine that’s both bold and beautifully balanced.
Use code CDR15 for a 15% discount.
Elegance with a hint of mischief
Dive into the Château de Gourdon Jolie Balade Côtes du Rhône 2020, a wine that proves elegance doesn’t have to be stuffy. Produced from a classic blend of Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Carignan and Mourvèdre, this gem is crafted on the light, sandy soils of Mont-Joli using sustainable methods. Think of it as the sophisticated sibling in the Côtes du Rhône family – graceful, yet packed with personality.
In the glass, it reveals a deep ruby colour with tawny lowlights, suggesting both age and charm. The bouquet is a masterclass in refinement, offering an enticing mix of black fruits, herbs, spices and a whisper of undergrowth. It’s like taking a leisurely stroll through a well-tended garden after a summer rain.
On the palate, the Jolie Balade delivers a harmonious blend of red and black berries, balanced with minerals, smoke, pepper and a touch of liquorice. It’s an intense wine, but with a supple, charming demeanour. The finish is long and satisfying, with rounded tannins and a layer of earth and leather adding complexity.
Rated 4.1 on Vivino (July 2024), this wine is as versatile as it is elegant. It pairs beautifully with everything from tomato-based dishes to roast beef or creamy cheeses.
Use code CDR15 for a 15% discount.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in