These love story-inspired wines are 20% off for Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, lovebirds around are preparing to raise a toast to romance. It’s a day dedicated to celebrating love in all its forms, whether it’s the fiery passion of a new romance or the enduring devotion of a long-term partnership. And what better way to celebrate than with a carefully selected bottle of wine?

In the spirit of love and literature, our trusted wine partner Perfect Cellar has curated a collection of wines inspired by some of the most iconic love stories from books and films.

Each wine has been chosen to evoke the essence of these timeless tales, offering a sensory journey that resonates with the emotions and themes of each story.

What’s more, Independent readers can currently enjoy 20 per cent off all wines on the Perfect Cellar website with the code INDY20. So, why not raise a glass to your own love story this Valentine’s Day, and let these wines add an extra touch of magic to your celebrations?

Vintage romance

(The Independent/Perfect Cellar)

Embark on a journey of love and adventure inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s classic tale, A Farewell to Arms, with a bottle of Cagliero Galverno Langhe Rosso DOC 2020. Just like Frederic Henry and Catherine Barkley shared wine during their passionate escapades in Italy, let this wine ignite the flames of romance in your own story.

Crafted from a blend of dolcetto and nebbiolo, this wine captures the essence of Piedmontese terroir, with each sip transporting you to the rolling hills of Langhe. Bursting with bright red fruits and hints of complexity from the Nebbiolo, it’s a perfect companion for intimate meals or cosy nights by the fire.

From the vineyards of Azienda Agricola Cagliero, where the finest piedmontese grapes are cultivated with care and dedication, comes this exquisite wine that embodies the spirit of romance and adventure. So, raise a glass to love and let Cagliero Galverno Langhe Rosso DOC 2020 be the soundtrack to your own unforgettable love story.

Buy now

Gatsby’s grandeur

(Warner Bros/Perfect Cellar)

Step into the opulent world of Jay Gatsby with Michel Genet “Author” Grand Cru Champagne 2014, a sparkling sensation that exudes sophistication and style. Crafted from 100 per cent chardonnay grapes from the prestigious Grand Cru Vineyards of Chouilly, this champagne is a testament to artisanal craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

With dense aromas of pastries, freshly baked bread and almond croissants, this champagne invites you to indulge in the finer things in life. As you sip, you’ll be transported to Gatsby’s lavish parties, with notes of candied fruit, pineapple and smoky nuances of tea and dark rum tantalising your senses.

Michel Genet, true “manufacteurs de Grands Crus”, brings a handcrafted touch to every bottle, ensuring a level of quality and refinement that rivals even the most renowned Champagnes. So, raise a glass to extravagance and romance, and let Michel Genet Champagne elevate your Valentine’s Day celebrations to new heights of grandeur.

Buy now

French kiss: A trio of romance-inspired wines

(Getty/Perfect Cellar)

Indulge in the passion of Casablanca with this three-bottle French Classics collection, a tribute to the boozy love affair depicted in the film. Each bottle in this exquisite set represents a lavish journey through the prestigious appellations of Bordeaux and Loire, making it the perfect accompaniment for a romantic meal or a night of enchantment. You can buy each bottle separately or enjoy the bundle for £47.96 when using the code “INDY20”.

The first bottle in the collection is an organic sparkling wine, which will transport you to the vineyards of the Loire. With delicate bubbles and aromas of fresh lime, apricots and peaches, it’s a delightful dance on the palate that rivals even the finest champagnes. Let its poise and elegance set the stage for a night of romance and intrigue.

Savour the richness of Bordeaux with this delicious merlot from Château Meilhan. With its lovely nose of black fruits and balanced acidity, it offers the perfect balance of flavour and structure, reminiscent of the wines enjoyed in Rick’s Café Américain.

Uncover the unique terroir of Cerons with this award-winning white bordeaux. With its rich semillon bringing tropical fruit flavours and a smooth texture, complemented by vivacious sauvignon blanc and gris, it’s a true expression of love and craftsmanship from the heart of France.

Buy now

Enchanting elixirs

(Disney/Perfect Cellar)

Step into the enchanting world of Beauty and the Beast with this Argiano Non Confunditur Toscana 2019, a wine inspired by the magical scene where Lumière pours wine as Belle and the Beast dance in the grand ballroom. This “super Tuscan” blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and sangiovese is a delightful mix of power and elegance, much like the fairytale romance unfolding before your eyes.

With its lively ruby red colour and intense aromas of plums, cherries and hints of coffee, this wine seduces the senses just like Belle captivates the Beast’s heart. On the palate, it boasts well-integrated tannins and a long, persistent aftertaste, leaving you enchanted with every sip. As the Argiano crew would say, it’s a “baby Supertuscan”, a thrilling blend that dances on the palate with fruity intensity and a touch of balsamic essence. So, raise a glass to love and let the magic of Argiano Non Confunditur Toscana transport you to a fairy-tale realm of romance and enchantment.

Buy now

For true vino-lovers, enjoy 50 per cent off this monthly wine subscription

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.