Uncorked: What wines should I drink on a cruise?

Whether you’re out at sea or sailing down a river, popping any kind of cork is the best thing you can do on deck. But what bottles are best on a boat?

The Independent Wine Club gurus have the answers.

Q. What wines should I drink on a cruise?

A. Champagne never goes amiss though there are lots of fantastic bubblies that fly criminally under the radar… if you’re on the shores of Italy try a local Prosecco or Franciacorta!

In terms of white, now is the time to choose zingy, bright, crisp whites. Greek Assytriko if you’re looking at bright blue Santorini, Furore from the Amalfi coast for clear minerality, or Vermentino from Sardinia for that fresh saline kick. Whites with fresh acidic veins and green crunchy fruit are what you want.

You would be wrong to think red wine has no place in this selection. It’s here and it’s proud although, in this case, it is not loud. There are myriad delicious light reds with soft silky tannins and juicy ripe palates that are delicious to sip whilst breathing in salty sea air. Look for young Pinot Noir from coastal Sonoma or Cinsault from South Africa to keep things spritely.

There are few things as perfect as a glass of barely-pink rosé in the sun and I’m hoping that if you’re on a boat, you are indeed in the sun! Cotes de Provence produces global favourites for the pink stuff and it is adored with good reason, though Lebanon is moving up the ranks and showcasing some delicious and delicate blushing Rosé.

The point I’m making here is, the beauty of being on a boat means you can explore the harbours or ports it will inevitably take you to. The Independent Wine Club’s next case takes you along the coast of the Mediterranean… wine transporting you to its origins. Speak to the locals, find out what they’re drinking, as opening their bottles may open your world!

Got a question for the wine gurus? Send it to hannah.twiggs1@independent.co.uk or tweet @hannah_twiggs.