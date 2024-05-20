For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Americans have been accused of trying to overthrow the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government on Sunday in a deadly coup that resulted in dozens of arrests.

A spokesperson for the country’s army, General Sylvain Ekenge, a US citizen, confirmed the arrests to CNN. The coup targeted the country’s presidential palace and the residence of politician Vital Kamerhe. It was led by opposition leader Christian Malanga, 41. It was his second coup attempt, Mr Ekenge said. He previously participated in an attempt in 2017 that failed.

Malanga was one of the three people who died on Sunday in the failed attempt. He was killed in a gun battle between the presidential guards and armed putschists. He had been exiled in the US and was the head of the United Congolese Party.

Americans have been accused of trying to overthrow the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government, media outlets reported on Monday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It’s not clear if DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who won re-election in January, was home at the time of the conflict.

Malanga’s son, Marcel, who is also a US citizen, has been arrested. Other Americans involved in the unrest have been identified as Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, Patrick Ducey and Taylor Thomson, Mr Ekenge said, adding Mr Ducey and Mr Thomson are the same person with two different identities. The men are in custody.

US Ambassador to the DRC Lucy Tamlyn said she was shocked to hear the news of the attacks and is “concerned” about the involvement of US citizens.

“Please be assured that we will cooperate with the DRC authorities to the fullest extent as they investigate these criminal acts,” she said in a statement published on X. The Independent has emailed the US Department of State for comment.

Malanga’s Facebook account appeared to livestream a part of the attack, Reuters reported.

“We, the militants, are tired. We cannot drag on with Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, they have done too many stupid things in this country,” the video said, according to the outlet.

Two of the people killed in the attacks were police officers outside of Mr Kamerhe’s home. They were “killed on the spot”, Mr Ekenge said.