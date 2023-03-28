Man uses bare hands to rescue trapped gold miners in Congo

Footage shows nine miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo popping out of a collapsed gold mine and tumbling down a steep slope as onlookers cry out in joy.

Mining accidents are rife in the Central African country, especially at small, artisanal sites such as the one in South Kivu province that collapsed on Saturday following heavy rain.

Footage shows a man precariously perched on the side of a steep slope of rubble, frantically digging with a spade, when all of a sudden, a miner pops out of the rubble.

More follow as he uses his bare hands to continue digging, as onlookers break out in cheers.

