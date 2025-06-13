Israel has launched ‘preemptive strikes’ against Iran, defense minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel launched strikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, raising the prospect of a regional war between the longtime foes over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country had launched a “targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

Explosions were heard in and near the Iranian capital of Tehran in the early hours as the news broke, Iran’s state-run Nour News reported.

Earlier, Israel’s Defense Minister Ian Katz said Israel had carried out a “preemptive strike” against Iran and that “a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.”

An Israeli military official told the Associated Press that the attack targeted Iranian nuclear sites. A state of emergency was declared across Israel ahead of the expected response.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the U.S. was “not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S interests or personnel,” he said in a statement.

Israel has long threatened to carry out military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities to prevent it from acquiring an atomic bomb. Israeli officials have accused Iran of seeking a bomb in secret, without providing evidence.

Iran denies that its nuclear program is aimed at building a bomb, a claim that is backed by U.S. intelligence.

Tensions have been building at the same time that Donald Trump has been leading efforts to reach a new agreement with Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear program in return for the easing of sanctions.

Iran has repeatedly refused a U.S. demand to give up the ability to enrich uranium, which it says it needs to fuel its nuclear power program, but which could also be used to build a nuclear weapon.

The U.S. and Iran were due to hold another round of talks on Sunday.

The attack came a day after non-essential personnel began evacuating from U.S. embassies across the Middle East. Despite the rising tensions, Trump signaled earlier Thursday that he still hoped an agreement could be reached.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon," he added.

Any war between Israel and Iran would likely draw in U.S. forces into a wider regional conflict.