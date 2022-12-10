British man who went missing in Kenya found in pub after four days

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man who was missing for four days has been found drinking in a pub.

Authorities in Kenya had been searching for 22-year-old Nelson Newberry since Tuesday.

The Briton had not been seen since heading out to get a SIM card replacement.

Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau stormed a pub on the outskirts of Nairobi, where they found Mr Newberry sharing mugs of a local beer.

The 22-year-old has since been reunited with his father, who flew out to Kenya to meet his son.

He has also been taken to hospital for treatment. An image shared by Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) appeared to show Mr Newberry with some facial injuries.

“A British citizen who has been missing since Tuesday, 6 December, has finally been found by detectives,” the DCI said in a statement on Friday.

“The 22-year-old man identified as Nelson Newberry, was found at a local pub in Uthiru, Kiambu county.”

The DCI shared an image of the 22-year-old reuniting with his father (DCI Kenya / Twitter)

It added: “Detectives from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and their counterparts from the DCI Operations branch stormed Club Image in Uthiru and found the young man sharing mugs of Keg with local revelers.”

Before that, Mr Newberry had last been since at a shopping mall in Nairobi at around 11am on Tuesday, after heading there to get a SIM replacement.

The DCI statement added: “The young man has since been reunited with his father who has just jetted in from the UK to the good news of his son being found.”

It shared images of the pair hugging on social media.