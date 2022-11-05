Jump to content

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow

US and South Korea continue military drills amid fears Pyongyang will return to nuclear testing

Liam James
Saturday 05 November 2022 16:11
Emergency sirens in Japan triggered by North Korea’s missile launch on Thursday

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.

Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched several missiles in recent days week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leading Washington and Seoul to step up a joint show of military strength in the region.

The latest missiles flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea said.

