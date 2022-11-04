South Koreans hail lone policeman who tried in vain to stop Halloween crowd crush

Social media is hailing a South Korean policeman after a video showed him desperately struggling to help people amid the deadly Halloween crowd crush that took place last Saturday in the streets of Seoul.

At least 156 people were killed after tens of thousands of revellers, many of them young, had crowded into the narrow streets and alleyways of Itaewon district for the first virtually unrestricted Halloween festivities in three years since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

An uncontrolled surge of people into one narrow alleyway had turned into a deadly crush.