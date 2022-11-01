K-pop stars cancel appearances amid national mourning for Seoul stampede victims

K-pop artists including BTS, Stray Kids and Aespa have announced postponements of planned public appearances following a stampede in Seoul that killed over 150 people.

Fan events, live streams, video premieres, streaming parties, photo reveals and more have been cancelled following the incident.

South Korea president Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning following the tragedy, which happened on Saturday.

K-pop star and actor Lee Jihan has been confirmed as one of the victims of the crush.

