Seoul Halloween stampede – latest: Death toll rises to 156 as survivors recall ‘slow, agonising crush’
South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol leads nation in mourning Saturday’s disaster
Seoul stampede: Fire chief shakes as he discusses victims in wake of tragedy
The death toll from Saturday’s Halloween crush has risen to 156, the South Korean interior ministry says, as president Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
An Australian who survived the crush in Seoul was among those who paid tribute to a friend who died that night.
In a now-deleted TikTok video, Nathan Taverniti spoke of what he called a “slow, agonising crush” that became the country’s worst disaster in years.
Grace Rached, 23, had been holidaying in the South Korean capital and would have turned 24 next week.
“This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services,” Mr Taverniti said.
“And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed and sang and laughed while my friends were dying, along with many other people.”
A South Korean actor was among the people to die in the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon, with the identities of more victims still emerging.
Police says no established procedures for handling crowd surge events
Halloween festivities in Itaewon have no official organisers, and South Korean police said on Monday they don’t have any specific procedures for handling incidents such as crowd surges during an event that has no organisers.
Police said they dispatched 137 officers to maintain order during Halloween festivities on Saturday, much more than the 34-90 officers mobilised in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic.
Citing those figures, police dismissed as “different from the truth” speculation that a police station in the area was understaffed because it was providing extra security for Yoon, who earlier moved the presidential office to a site near Itaewon.
They said police-provided security for presidents has long been handled by two special police units which have nothing to do with the Yongsan police station, whose jurisdiction includes Itaewon.
At least 26 foreign nationals among dead in Seoul stampede
At least 26 foreign nationals have died in the Saturday night’s Seoul stampede.
One of the Americans killed was Anne Gieske, a University of Kentucky nursing student from northern Kentucky who was doing a study-abroad programme in South Korea, the university said in a statement. The other was Steven Blesi, 20, his father, Steve Blesi, wrote on Twitter after earlier seeking information about his son.
Blesi appealed for information after not hearing from his son, asking: “If anyone has any news please share.”
After a flood of responses offering help and support, he tweeted, “We just got confirmation our son died,” followed by “Thank you for the outpouring of love. We need time to grieve.”
Australian victim Grace Rached, a Sydney film production assistant, was described by her family as “our life of the party.” Her family said in a statement that: “We are missing our gorgeous angel Grace, who lit up the room with her infectious smile.”
The Japanese dead included Mei Tomikawa, who was studying Korean language in Seoul, according to Japanese media. Her father, Ayumu Tomikawa, told Japanese public broadcaster NHK that his daughter “really liked South Korea and was enjoying her life there.”
Everything we know about the deadly Seoul stampede that killed 154 people
More than 100,000 people had descended on the South Korean capital of Seoul on Saturday night, excited for the city’s first grand Halloween celebration in three years, a night that turned into an unimaginable tragedy when one of the deadliest stampedes the country has ever seen erupted.
The incident happened in Seoul’s popular Itaewon district, when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley, causing hundreds of young partygoers, mainly in their 20s and 30s to become crushed in the melee.
The death toll from the disaster now stands at 154, including 22 foreign nationals and the well-known actor Lee Ji-han, 24.
Survivor says people fell and toppled over one another ‘like dominos’ after they were pushed by others
Breaking: Death toll from Halloween crush rises to 156
The death toll from Saturday’s Halloween crush has risen to 156, the South Korean interior ministry says.
Police launch a 475-member task force to investigate the crush
Seoul police said they’ve launched a 475-member task force to investigate the crush.
Officers have obtained videos taken by about 50 security cameras in the area and are also analysing video clips posted on social media.
They have interviewed more than 40 witnesses and survivors so far, senior police officer Nam Gu-Jun told reporters Monday.
Other police officers said they are trying to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed. They said a team of police officers and government forensic experts searched the Itaewon area on Monday.
“The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do its best to make necessary improvements of systems to prevent a similar accident from recurring,” prime minister Han Duck-soo said at the start of a government meeting on the disaster.
The Itaewon area, famous for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, is the country’s hottest spot for Halloween-themed events and parties, which have grown increasingly popular among young South Koreans in recent years.
An estimated 100,000 people were gathered there on Saturday night for the country’s largest Halloween celebration since the pandemic began.
Crowd control at site of Halloween crush ‘inadequate’, says South Korea police chief
South Korea’s police chief today said that crowd control in the area where a crush killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul was “inadequate.”
Yoon Hee-keun made the remark at a news briefing televised live, saying he felt heavy responsibility over the incident, where a surge in Halloween partiers trapped in narrow alleys killed 155 people and injured another 152.
King Charles sends condolences to South Korea after more than 150 killed in Seoul stampede
How Seoul Halloween crush that killed 154 and injured 149 unfolded in real time
South Korea is in a one-week shock mourning after the country’s citizens witnessed one of the worst disasters that happened overnight in years and caused the deaths of 154 people and leaving almost as many injured.
A night that was supposed to be a stress-free celebration of Halloween after two years of pandemic restrictions in the streets of Seoul led instead to a massive pile-up that prompted the country’s prime minister Han Duck-soo to announce a stringent probe into the night’s events.
The crush happened when a massive 100,000-plus crowd of revellers on Saturday flocked for festivities in the district of Itaewon in Seoul – a metropolis known for its tough living conditions and punishing, cramped living and public spaces for its residents.
People out for celebration in Itaewon district piled up ‘like a wave’ and fell ‘like dominoes’
Seoul stampede: Densely packed crowd surges in Halloween party event
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.
At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.
Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.
Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties
