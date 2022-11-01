✕ Close Seoul stampede: Fire chief shakes as he discusses victims in wake of tragedy

The death toll from Saturday’s Halloween crush has risen to 156, the South Korean interior ministry says, as president Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.

An Australian who survived the crush in Seoul was among those who paid tribute to a friend who died that night.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Nathan Taverniti spoke of what he called a “slow, agonising crush” that became the country’s worst disaster in years.

Grace Rached, 23, had been holidaying in the South Korean capital and would have turned 24 next week.

“This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services,” Mr Taverniti said.

“And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed and sang and laughed while my friends were dying, along with many other people.”

A South Korean actor was among the people to die in the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon, with the identities of more victims still emerging.