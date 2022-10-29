For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Around 50 people suffered a cardiac arrest and a number were feared dead after they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, officials said.

Fire chiefs said around 100 people were reported as injured during the surge in a narrow street in the Itaewon district, popular for its nightlife.

One official said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

(EPA)

He did not give a specific number of the people being treated for cardiac arrest but said they were in the dozens.

More than 400 emergency workers from around the country, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were sent to treat the injured, he said.

Ambulances lined up in the streets, police turned out in force and emergency workers moved the injured on stretchers. Many people were taken to hospital.

Video on social media showed first responders performing CPR on dozens of people lying in the street.

(Getty Images)

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to a bar after hearing a celebrity was visiting.

A local officer said he was told that a stampede occurred on the streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities.

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol called for officials to ensure swift treatment for the injured and to review the safety of the festivity sites.

He also instructed the health ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams.

(REUTERS)

Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon’s streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest in years following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in recent months.