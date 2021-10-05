Pandora Papers involved a leak of more than 11.9 million records (AFP via Getty Images)

Transparency over “who really owns property” would help to solve the “UK’s dirty money problem”, an anti-corruption group has said following a bombshell leak of financial documents.

Legislation that would unmask property owners using offshore companies should be tabled before Christmas, Transparency International UK said.

The call came amid the “Pandora Papers” investigation, which has shed light on how world leaders, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to keep money out of government treasuries over the past quarter-century.

Among those named in the files were associates of Russian president Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah of Jordan, and Czech prime minister Andrej Babis. All three denied wrongdoing.