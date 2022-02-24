In Pictures: Protesters worldwide rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Images from across the globe capture widespread condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s all-out attack
From London to Istanbul, Beirut to Berlin and Tokyo, protesters took to the streets, waving Ukrainian flags, holding placards that read, “Stop War”, “Stop Putin”, “Putler”, to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In Syria, artists painted a mural condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. In Athens demonstrators sang Ukraine’s national anthem, “Ukraine has not perished, not her glory, not her freedom.” In Warsaw, protesters set the Russian flag on fire.
Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station and other public buildings were lit up in the national colours of Ukraine’s flag - blue and yellow - as a show of support.
Overnight, Russia began an all-out invasion of Ukraine, with explosions and casualties reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. European governments reacted with widespread condemnation and vows of more sanctions.
Images from across the globe capture the widespread dismay, anger, condemnation as well as solidarity with the Ukrainian people as the violence worsens and spreads across Ukraine.
Idlib, Syria
Dublin, Ireland
Berlin, Germany
Rome, Italy
Barcelona, Spain
Nice, France
Melbourne, Australia
Warsaw, Poland
London, England
Hague, Netherlands
Athens, Greece
Riga, Latvia
Beirut, Lebanon
Tel Aviv, Israel
Istanbul, Turkey
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies