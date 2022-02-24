In Pictures: Protesters worldwide rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

From London to Istanbul, Beirut to Berlin and Tokyo, protesters took to the streets, waving Ukrainian flags, holding placards that read, “Stop War”, “Stop Putin”, “Putler”, to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Syria, artists painted a mural condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. In Athens demonstrators sang Ukraine’s national anthem, “Ukraine has not perished, not her glory, not her freedom.” In Warsaw, protesters set the Russian flag on fire.

Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station and other public buildings were lit up in the national colours of Ukraine’s flag - blue and yellow - as a show of support.

Overnight, Russia began an all-out invasion of Ukraine, with explosions and casualties reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. European governments reacted with widespread condemnation and vows of more sanctions.

Images from across the globe capture the widespread dismay, anger, condemnation as well as solidarity with the Ukrainian people as the violence worsens and spreads across Ukraine.

Idlib, Syria

Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun paint a mural amid the destruction, depicting the colours of the Russian and Ukranian flags, to protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the rebel-held town of Binnish in Syria's northwestern Idlib province (AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland

A view of the Embassy of Russia in Dublin where red paint was poured on the coat of arms of the Russian Federation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (PA)

Berlin, Germany

People attend a pro-Ukraine protest rally in front of the Chancellery close to the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, (AP)

Rome, Italy

A demonstrator reacts during a protest outside the Russian Embassy, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Rome, Italy (Reuters)

Barcelona, Spain

Demonstrators take part in an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in front of the European Union headquarters, in Barcelona Spain (REUTERS)

Nice, France

A woman wrapped in an Ukrainian national flag phones during a protest against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine on the “Promenade des Anglais” on the French riviera city of Nice, France (AFP via Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia

A general view of Flinders Street Station as it is lit in yellow and blue in Melbourne, as public buildings lit up in the national colours of Ukraine as a show of support (AFP via Getty Images)

Warsaw, Poland

Ukrainian and Polish demonstrators take part in a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland, (AFP /Getty Images)

London, England

A Ukrainian demonstrates outside Downing Street against the recent invasion of Ukraine in London, England (Getty Images)

Hague, Netherlands

A demonstrator displays a placard during a protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, (Reuters)

Athens, Greece

Ukrainians who live in Greece sing the national Anthem during a protest, against Russian attacks in Ukraine, in central Athens (AP)

Riga, Latvia

Pro-Ukraine rallies in front of the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia, (AP)

Beirut, Lebanon

An Ukrainian woman who lives in Lebanon hangs a placard on a wall during a protest outside the Russian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, (EPA)

Tel Aviv, Israel

Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel (AP)

Istanbul, Turkey