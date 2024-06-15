For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rescuers looking for a Dutch hiker who vanished from a solo walk on the scorching Greek island of Samos six days ago have found a body.

The 74-year-old, who lived on Samos, disappeared from the area of Marathokampos in the south west of the island.

His wife reported him missing on Sunday afternoon.

A body was recovered on Saturday morning after being spotted by fire and rescue drone operators, according to news website Greek Reporter.

A warning about extremely high temperatures has been issued to tourists visiting Greece.

Searchers head to the spot to find the man’s body ( Hellenic Rescue Team of Samos )

According to local media, a man’s body was found in ​​Limniona, 300m away from a cave where the 74-year-old was last seen.

The body is yet to be formally identified, according to a local outlet.

Samos is an island of 30,000 people in the eastern Aegean.

Greek officials continue to search for two American tourists who went missing among the country’s coastal islands.

One man was last seen Tuesday in a tavern in Mathraki, a small island near the larger Greek island of Corfu. He was seen in the company of two female tourists, Greek news outlet eKathimerini was told.

An American is missing on Corfu ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Another American, former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Albert Calibet, 59, did not return from a hike on the island of Amorgos on Tuesday.

Local officials say it is unlikely Mr Calibet became lost.

“It’s unlikely he got lost as he has been coming here for 10 years and has walked all over Amorgos,” Popi Despotidi, the island’s deputy mayor of tourism, told CNN .

On Sunday, the well-known British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found dead following a four-day search operation on the Greek island of Symi after taking a walk alone in searing heat.

Greek authorities are still searching for two French tourists reported missing on the island of Sikinos on Friday.

The women, aged 73 and 64, were staying at different hotels, but are believed to have known each other.

Sikinos, a relatively secluded island in the Cyclades situated between Ios and Folegandros, has a population of just 386 people.