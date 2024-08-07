Support truly

Austrian law enforcement officers have arrested two people suspected of planning a major attack on Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concert in Vienna.

Federal and local officers worked to arrest the two men on Wednesday. Police said one of the men, 19, had pledged allegiance to ISIS. The 19-year-old was arrested in Ternitz, an hour south of the capital, while the other man was taken into custody in Vienna.

Both suspects had become radicalized on the internet and had specific plans to carry out an attack, officials said. The 19-year-old was arrested with chemicals found by an Austrian bomb squad, and investigators are now determining if they could have been used to make an explosive.

Swift has performances of her Eras Tour scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. Paramore is set to appear as a special guest.

The concerts are set to move forward after police said “the concrete danger has been minimized,” according to NBC News. There will be heightened security at the venue, including bomb squads and K-9 dogs, officials said.

These arrests come just days after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed children’s dance class in Southport, UK. The attacker killed three children: six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Five other kids and two adults were also seriously injured in the attack.

Swift paid tribute to the children the next day.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock,” she said in a statement. “The loss of life and innocence and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

More to come...