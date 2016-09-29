9 best men's autumn jackets

With October now upon us and the cold weather drawing in, it's time to update your wardrobe with the coats and jackets which will see you through the coming seasons.

We've scoured the high street to find the pieces which mix style and substance, ranging from jackets courtesy of traditional outdoor specialists to more fashion-forward pieces from independent designers.

1. Napapijri Rainforest Winter: £165, Napapijri

Driven by brands like The North Face and Helly Hansen, jackets that were usually the preserve of outdoor enthusiasts are becoming an ever more frequent sight on the high street. Napapijri is another one of these brands on the rise. Its jackets have a distinctive style – the combination of the brand name and modified Norwegian flag is pretty much unmissable – but there’s substance here too. The fleece-lined hood and body provides comfort and insulation, while the huge, zipped front pocket adds to its functionality. Available in sizes XS to XXXL and in a range of colours.

2. Penfield Makinaw Packable Insulated Jacket: £150, Asos

This jacket from Penfield, an outdoor brand founded in Massachusetts back in the Seventies, excellently combines lightweight design with effective insulation – ideal for when the weather is transitioning between cold and very cold. It fits quite tightly to the body, especially around the cuffs, which helps keep warmth inside. And, helpfully, it all packs into the provided carry bag, which you could then easily fit into a backpack.

3. Reiss Eiffel Zip Bomber Jacket: £245, Reiss

Bomber jackets will be everywhere this autumn, and a particular favourite of ours is this offering from UK brand Reiss. The design is understated, punctuated by a silver zip. There’s enough padding to see you through autumn, but not too much that it can’t be layered when winter arrives.

4. Norse Projects Jens Nylon Ripstop: £180, Couverture & The Garbstore

We’re big fans of menswear from Scandinavia, and Copenhagen’s Norse Projects is among the best brands to emerge from the region. This jacket is one to wear in the earlier parts of autumn. The styling may be simple – it comes in charcoal, navy or dried olive – but it is deceptively functional: lightweight enough to be carried in a backpack, and with small holes under the armpits for ventilation.

5. Selected Homme Blake Padded Jacket: £125, John Lewis

If you’re after something which really feels like it will keep you warm when the temperature drops – and will actually deliver on that promise – then choose this from Selected Homme. The padding is reassuringly heavy, while the cotton-blend material is water-resistant, so it’ll protect you from any surprise showers. Looks-wise, the design is sharp and minimal.

6. Patagonia Men’s Torrentshell Jacket: £100, Patagonia

You can rely on outdoor brand Patagonia to provide you with a well-made, functional and good-looking jacket. This is one to protect you from those inevitable showers, as its 100 per cent recycled nylon fabric is fully waterproof, as well as lightweight. The whole thing packs into either of the pockets, so it’s easily portable even when you’re not wearing it – and when it is on, zips under each of the armpits allow for added ventilation. Available in a wide range of colours – our favourite is this two-tone option.

7. H&M Padded Bomber Jacket: £39.99, H&M

If you want to hop onto the bomber trend but keep things within a smaller budget, you can rely on H&M. The Swedish high street giant is renowned for providing good looking fashion with an even better looking price tag, and we think this padded bomber is a prime example. Available in either dark blue or dark khaki, it comes in sizes XS to XXL.

8. Wax London Bamberg Coach Jacket: £140, Wax London

Scandi-inspired but London-made with British fabric, we’re big fans of this jacket which comes in an eye-catching mustard tone. Developed by Wax London, a menswear brand founded by two Brits and one Swede, the jacket’s corduroy is an interesting alternative to the rest of the options on our list. One to layer up as the weather gets colder.

9. Schott Slim-Fit Melton Wool-Blend Peacoat: £385, Mr Porter

Double-breasted coats are a staple of the autumn/winter wardrobe, and we particularly like this one from the American brand Schott, with its wool-blend material and oversized features. There’s space for layers underneath, so this one will see you right through the season. And it’ll work in both formal and casual settings.

The Verdict: Men's autumn jackets

Our top pick goes to Napapijri, a brand of growing popularity and with real expertise when it comes to making highly functional jackets. And we love that distinctive styling, too.

