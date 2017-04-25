10 best men's overnight bags

Whether or not overnight stays are a regular part of your monthly routine, it’s imperative that you own a holdall you can draw upon in your time of need - and one that won’t be in danger of breaking the minute you leave the front door.

We’ve tried and tested a variety of overnight bags differing in colour, size and price to determine which are the best on offer. While some may be more functional than others, all the ones we've picked fit enough stuff in for a weekend away, so you could do a lot worse than spending your money on one of the below.

1. Ted Baker Tanclan Textured Holdall: £149, Ted Baker

This stylish holdall from British luxury brand Ted Baker is as ideal for business trips as it is for weekends away. While upon first glance, it may seem a touch on the smaller side, you’ll find yourself surprised with just how much you can pack inside, aided by the interior pockets on either side. The removable shoulder straps ensure its status as an endlessly convenient accessory, with the textured finish adding a stylistic flair to your travels.

2. Herschel Supply Novel Duffel Bag: £80, Selfridges

This duffel bag from Herschel is as durable as they come. Equipped with removable shoulder strap as well as handles, you’ll be hard pressed to find a bag more suited to your overnight requirements. Merging the right amount of style with ruggedness, this bag is a great accompaniment for your trip, whatever the occasion, bolstered by a separated compartment designed to keep those shoes away from your newly-washed clothes.

3. River Island Brown Lattice Detail Holdall: £45, River Island

This affordable bag does all you need without breaking the bank. Providing enough depth for all the items you want to pack for that busy weekend away, this sturdy holdall also stands up to train and plane journeys well, assisted by the convenient luggage tag. The leather-look outer with lattice detailing on the top section differentiates it from others we looked at and serves well as a style accompaniment, whether it be summer or winter. The inside pocket is perfect for those smaller items you need to get to on the move.

4. Fred Perry Classic Barrel Bag: £60, John Lewis

This barrel-shaped bag from British brand Fred Perry is a dependable choice for anybody looking for a good value purchase. This classic model is made with lightweight PVC meaning it can accompany you on city breaks and muddy festivals alike - a simple wipe-down and you’ll be prepared for your next adventure. It also comes with an internal pocket for keeping any valuables you need safe. The different compartments and a double zip opening on the main section sets this apart, making last-minute packing stress-free.

5. Ted Baker Cronos Leather Holdall: £399, Ted Baker

A sophisticated product that’s typical of Ted Baker’s smart style, this bag is great if you’re planning a longer getaway. Crafted from leather, which is as luxurious as you’d expect from the British brand, its sleek exterior is matched in coolness by the irreverent yet trendy lining. Worried about your smaller keepsakes? A secure padlock fastening will abate those concerns. Also comes in green and cream should you want something more lively on the eye and has a removable shoulder strap.

6. Ecolaf Navy Kenya Shopping Bag: £118, Lyst

Looking for something altogether more sustainable? This eco-friendly product - wholly manufactured by fishing nets - could fit the bill. Building on Ecolaf’s promise to reduce the amount of waste produced by the fashion industry, the bag’s waterproof material and lightweight build make this the ideal camping accessory, complemented by the side pockets and front buckles that’ll securely strap in everything ranging from sports equipment to that all-important sleeping bag.

7. Samsonite Rewind 55cm Duffle Bag: £55, Samsonite

Whatever your destination, this Samsonite duffle - fit with ample space and padded handle - is a comfortable option. With multiple side pockets (four, in total) and a spacious main compartment, it will cater to your storage requirements to an impressive degree, providing ample space for your larger items as well as those smaller keepsakes. It also comes in a variety of colours, ranging from dark blue to yellow.

8. Barbour Wax Holdall: £149, Barbour

You’ll be able to pack as freely as you wish with this heritage wax holdall from Barbour - a worthy purchase should you be on the hunt for a durable product designed to hold a large quantity of your belongings, with no danger of breakage. For carrying purposes, choose between the strong handles and detachable shoulder strap, and it’s topped off by the brand’s classic tartan cotton lining and embossed badge, typical of most Barbour products. Available in two colours.

9. Asos Holdal: £30, Asos

The main thing to know about this stylish yet affordable product is that it gets the job done. Its wool-mix outer material merged with eye-catching faux-leather trim heightens the high-end aesthetic. With a zip top opening and easily accessible interior pocket, this Asos product is as simple as it is effective.

10. J. Lindeberg Men’s Worker Bag: £53.99, Outdoor and Country

This bag, crafted from nylon, is a dependably robust product that’ll hold all your essentials should you be preparing for an overnight trip or a long weekend away. Subtly stylish - with thanks to the J. Lindeberg branding - this Italian-made bag is comfortable to hold should you need to haul it around with you on the go. The ordered compartments seal this as a convenient choice.

The Verdict: Men's overnight bags

Our top choice is the deceptively spacious and sleek-looking Tanclan from Ted Baker. While you can’t go wrong the Fred Perry barrel option, a left field - but no less effective choice - would be the Italian-crafted J. Lindeberg worker bag, which may have the edge when it comes to convenience.

